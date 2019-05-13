Brighton sack Chris Hughton

Brighton have sacked manager Chris Hughton just a day after the end of the season.

The decision comes after Brighton secured safety and finished 17th in the Premier League, despite having missed key players throughout large parts of the season.

Hughton also guided the Seagulls to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where they were narrowly beaten 1-0 by finalists, Manchester City.

Assistant manager, Paul Trollope and coach Paul Nevin have also left the club.

Bloom on Hughton

Chairman, Tony Bloom had the following to say on Hughton: “Chris has done an excellent job over the past four and a half years. First stabilising our club, reaching the play-offs in his first full season, securing our first-ever promotion to the Premier League, and retaining our status in two successive seasons.

“Undoubtedly, this has been one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make as chairman of Brighton & Hove Albion, but ultimately one I have made due to how we struggled in the second half of the season.

“Our run of 3 wins from 23 Premier League matches put our status at significant risk. It is with that in mind, and the performances during that period, that I now feel it’s the right time for a change.

“Chris will always be very fondly remembered by Albion staff and fans as one of our club’s finest and most-respected managers.



“I would like to wish Chris, Paul and Paul – who have all worked extremely hard throughout their time here – every success for the future, and thank them on behalf of everyone at the club.

Who is in line for the job

The Argus revealed that Swansea City manager, Graham Potter is one of two or three managers Albion are keen on.

Potter managed to guide a young Swans side to 10th place in the Championship and also guided them to the Quarter-Finals of the FA Cup only for them to be narrowly beaten by finalists, Manchester City.