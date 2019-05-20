Brighton confirm Graham Potter as their new manager

The new manager at Brighton and Hove Albion is Swansea's Graham Potter, it was confirmed today, who signed a four-year deal at the Amex Stadium.

He leaves Swansea having taken the club to 10th in the Championship this season, a feat above ambition for a side in turmoil.

Potter, 44, has a reputation for being a progressive manager who is capable of taking lower reputation clubs, way beyond their means. He did so with Swedish side Ostersunds, a side promoted from the fourth tier of Swedish football to their top-flight equivalent, under the tutelage of Potter.

In the seven years there, the Englishman was able to take his small Swedish side to the Europa League and beat established European teams such as Galatasaray, PAOK and Arsenal.

Potter impressed with Seagulls' vision

Upon his appointment, Potter said to the Clubs Website, "I’m delighted to be here. I’ve had a couple of days speaking with Paul, Tony and Dan and I’m impressed with their vision on how they want to take things forward."

"I’ve always tried to play football in a positive way but we have to look at the strengths of the players. In any team you have to be defensively organised but we’ll look to bring a combination of both."

Brighton Chairman Tony Bloom said, "We are delighted to have secured the services of one of the brightest young English coaches. Graham Potter has an excellent record of developing teams with an attractive playing style, fierce determination and a strong collective spirit"

Bloom himself, had quite the battle on his hands for the signature of Potter, as Swansea rebuffed his initial approaches for Potter.

"We received a request from Brighton last week to speak to Graham over the vacant managerial position at the club," Swansea Chairman Trevor Birch told the BBC.

"We had absolutely no desire to lose the services of Graham after the excellent work he had done over the course of his debut season. We therefore declined Brighton's initial request to speak to him.

"Unfortunately, following those amicable discussions, Graham expressed a desire to challenge himself in the Premier League and we reluctantly allowed him to speak to Brighton after agreeing a compensation package."