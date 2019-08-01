Henderson eyes winning start to season with Community Shield

Liverpool are determined to maintain their winning ways on Sunday as the competitive season kicks off with the Community Shield against Manchester City.

The Reds narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in 2018/19 to Pep Guardiola’s side despite amassing an impressive 97 points playing exhilarating and expansive attacking football.

Henderson eyeing first silverware of the season on Sunday

With City also securing the FA Cup, they face their closest title rivals at Wembley this weekend in another epic showdown. It’ll mark their first game in the competition for 13 years and Jordan Henderson has signalled the club’s motivations are fixed on continuing from their Champions League triumphs in Madrid.

“I don’t think I’ll ever tire of playing at Wembley,” said Henderson, speaking to the club’s official website. “I’ve been lucky to play here a few times with Liverpool and of course England. The feeling of coming here and it being special never gets old.”

“It’s a big game and a big occasion. It’s a first for me – playing in a Community Shield – but I know it’s a competition Liverpool have always taken seriously, so that brings a responsibility for whoever gets picked to do everything we can to win.”

“I’m not bothered about an advantage; we just want to win – full stop. The opponent is only relevant because in order to win it, we have to beat them. It’s the next game for us and therefore the next one we can win – that’s our attitude.”

Revenge isn't the motivation for Liverpool

Although The Reds suffered heartache after such a phenomenal campaign last year, the England international insisted that Liverpool’s motivations for a first win of the season is not down to getting revenge.

“The opponent is only relevant because in order to win, we have to beat them. We’ve huge respect for City and what they achieved last season and we also respect they’ll be a big force again this season – but [this game] isn’t about anything other than doing our best.”