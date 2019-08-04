Palace sign Cahill.

Roy Hodgson has added former Chelsea captain Gary Cahill to his side’s defence, after the former England defender was made a free agent at the start of the summer by the London club.

The former Liverpool and England boss worked with Cahill at International level and was keen to bolster the Palace defence which was breached 53 times last season.

Cahill, 33, spent seven seasons at Stamford Bridge after joining from Bolton Wanderers in 2012, making 191 appearances in all for the Blues and representing his country on 61 occasions in that time.

The Sheffield-born defender though was keen to stay at his family home in London, despite further interest from the likes of Arsenal, Sheffield United, Burnley and from overseas too.

Cahill arrives at Selhurst Park on a £75,000 per week contract, making him the club's highest earner.

Hodgson has made only the two signings so far this summer, with Jordan Ayew arriving at Selhurst Park from Swansea for the small fee of £2.5 million, as well as keeper Stephen Anderson on a free from Nottingham Forest.

The main achievement of this window for Hodgson has been retaining Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian was perilously close to moving to London-rivals Arsenal but the Gunners couldn’t reach the £70 million valuation of Zaha, despite signing Nicolas Pepe for a club-record fee of £80 million soon after.

Cahill may not be the only person arriving in South London before the window slams shut on 9th August.

Palace have been linked with Real Betis' Victor Camarasa too. The midfielder impressed on loan at Cardiff City last season and is again available for a season-long loan.

Also, Hodgson is believed to have joined the race for Rennes' forward Ismail Sarr – the highly-rated Senegalese forward is also wanted by Watford and is valued at £36 million.