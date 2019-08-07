Transfer Deadline Day: LIVE deals, rumors and signings updates 2019
Transfer Deadline Day 2019-2020 season. Transfers news live, details on done deals and last minute signings.
The Lilywhites have also been linked with Philippe Coutinho in a rumoured loan switch from Barcelona as the Brazilian is believed to want a move back to the Premier League but a permanent deal is a stretch too far for Spurs.
A busy day ahead for Spurs
Spurs are believed to be deep in negotiations with Juventus over a potential deal for Paulo Dybala. A fee of £64 million was agreed on Tuesday, however, the player’s personal terms are expected to be a stumbling block for Spurs as they were for Manchester United.
Maguire makes his 'dream' move
Getting back to the Premier League, Manchester United were reportedly interested in De Ligt but following his move to Turin, the Red Devils turned their attention to Leicester City’s Harry Maguire. After over a month of negotiations, the two clubs came to an agreement at the fee of £80 million.
Juventus secured their main target in Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt after agreeing on a fee of €75 million for the Dutch centre-back. The deal was agreed on a five-year basis and add-ons of around €10.5 million are believed to be added on top of the transfer fee.
European giants spending big too
However, the spending has not just been limited to the Premier League. FC Barcelona forked out the €120 million buy-out clause to acquire Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, Atleti spent that money on bringing Benfica’s 19-year-old Joao Felix to the Spanish capital.
New boys making a statement
Premier League new boys Aston Villa have also spent big this summer, over £130m to be precise as the Villains have bolstered their squad with 12 new signings.
Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester City, Sheffield United and even Newcastle United are just some of the teams to have smashed their transfer-records in bringing in their main targets but they are not the only teams to have impressed this window.
We have already seen some huge deals go through for Premier League teams in this summer’s transfer window and the spending is not expected to slow with some big money rumours circulating as we near the final 24 hours of the window.