Fulham Vs Blackburn Match Preview: Both sides look to bounce back from opening day defeats 

Blackburn Rovers take a trip to promotion hopefuls Fulham after both sides suffered disappointing defeats last time out.

Disappointing opening days

The opening day of the season often provides shocking and unexpected results, and last weekend was of course no different.

Arguably no more result across the opening round of fixtures was more surprising than Fulham's 1-0 defeat to Barnsley, the side that finished second place in League One last season.

In spite of the result, Fulham's and Barnsley's pre-season expectation's couldn't be more contrasting. Whilst Fulham were expected to instantly bounce back to England's top flight, Barnsley were amongst the bookies favourite for relegation.

Despite this, the two sides were only separated by Luke Thomas' early first-half solo goal, as Fulham were unable to find a response to Thomas' impressive finish.

A win this Saturday is crucial for Fulham, as they look to prove that they can and will challenge for promotion back to the premier league this season. Mean whilst Blackburn will be looking to get of the mark after an opening day defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Like Fulham, Blackburn also fell to a newly promoted side on the opening day, as they lost 2-1 to last seasons League One Playoff winners. Despite having over 60% possession and more shots than their opponents, Blackburn struggled to get their shots on target and were therefore punished by a more clinical Charlton side.

On the opening weekend of fixtures, Fulham and Blackburn both suffered from the same problem, the fact that they couldn't put the ball in the back of the net. Fulham failed to score away at Barnsley, and Blackburns only goal at home to Charlton came in bizarre circumstances.

Bradley Johnson's powerful header was cleared of the line by Anfernee Dijksteel, only for his clearance to strike to back of the keepers head and find its way into the Charlton goal. If either side is going to achieve a result this weekend, they will need to find their shooting boots sooner rather than later.

Previous meetings

The last time the two sides met at Craven Cottage was in 2017. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, as three goals in the last 11 minutes saw Blackburn equalise twice to earn themselves a hard-fought point.

The Two sides have played each other 91 times since their first meeting in 1921, with Blackburn winning 38 of those matches and Fulham only coming out on top 28 times.

Team news

Predicted Fulham XI (4-3-3): Bettinelli, Odoi, Mawson, Christie, Bryan, McDonald, Johansen, Cairney, Knockaert, Mitrovic, Cavaleiro.

On deadline day Fulham made three new additions to their first-team squad with the signings of Josh Onomah, Bobby Reid and Harrison Reed, however, it seems unlikely that any of the new signings will get given a start after only one training session.

Harry Arter however, who joined on loan from AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday could start this Saturday. Fulham will definitely be without Steven Sessegnon this Saturday and Ibrahima Cisse remains a doubt.

Predicted Blackburn XI (4-2-3-1): Walton, Bennett, Lenihan, Williams, Cunningham, Travis, Johnson, Downing, Armstrong, Dack, Gallagher.

Despite Cunningham only joining Blackburn on loan from Cardiff City on deadline day, after a poor defensive performance against Charlton, it seems likely that Cunningham may get given the nod by manager Tony Mowbray.

Doubts for Blackburn this Saturday are players Tosin Adarabioyo, Derrick Williams, Sam Hart, Jacob Davenport and Dominic Samuel.

Key clash

Bradley Dack Vs Ivan Cavaleiro

As both sides struggled to score on the opening day, the winner of this match could come down too which sides key attacker has a better game.

Dack managed 15 goals and seven assists in 42 appearances in the championship last season.

Despite often playing behind the striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Dack was Blackburn’s joint top scorer alongside forward Danny Graham, showing that the attacking midfielder has a keen eye for goal. If Dack has a good game, then it’s likely that Blackburn will as well.

Despite not having an overly successful premier league campaign with Wolves last season, Cavaleiro is a proven championship winger.

In Cavaleiro's last championship season (17/18) he registered 9 goals and 12 assists and was an integral part in Wolves title winning season. Like Dack, Cavaleiro has proven that in this division he is both a creative outlet and a finisher, and therefore he will be crucial if Fulham are to have a successful campaign.

What the managers have said

In Tony Mowbray's pre-match interview he had this to say about the upcoming game:

"You look at Fulham's team on paper and they have got some amazing footballers. It's a tough game for us but the pressure is also on them after losing last week."

"It will be a good game I'm sure, we are mindful of their talent but we have to go there and ask some questions of them and make it a difficult game for them."

Scott Parker had this to say about Fulham's transfer window and the upcoming fixture:

"It’s been a very good window for us. We're really pleased with the boys we've got in. We were probably a little short in midfield at the start, but I think it’s clear we’ve strengthened."

"Some players will need more time to gel. I don’t want to rush players in. The transfer window can be a stressful time."

“We’ve all been looking forward to performing in front of our fans. It gives us added motivation.”