Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones signs new long-term deal at Anfield

Liverpool youngster and homegrown talent Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term deal that will see his long-term future committed to Anfield.

The 18-year-old forward has been a regular squad member throughout pre-season and has been a shining light for the club rising through the academy ranks after joining the Reds at the U9 level.

"My dream is to play for this amazing club"

Following the new deal, Jones told Liverpoolfc.com:

“For me, it’s massive. Being a local lad, my dream is to play for this amazing club. To see that the manager and staff have got the belief in me and have offered me a new contract, I’m absolutely buzzing.

“At the point I’m at now in my career I think it’s very important to take decisions slowly. But this one was easy and straightforward. I’m happy to put pen to paper and I’m ready to kick on from here.

“As I said, being a local lad it’s a dream just to play for the club. To have been offered another long-term contract, I’m absolutely buzzing and I can’t wait to get started.”

Ready to kick-on

The teenager's rise on Merseyside has been something to admire and is a real success story for the club. Having been at the club for over nine years, Jones made his first senior appearance last season in the FA Cup against Wolves and has also made Jurgen Klopp's substitutes bench three times.

A regular member of Neil Critchley's impressive U23's side, Jones was rewarded for his consistent progress by featuring in the Red's pre-season tour of the US on three separate occasions, as well as starring in the friendly fixture against Tranmere Rovers which the 18-year-old scored in back in early July and is ready to kick on with his senior career.

“I haven’t really pinpointed one but it’s definitely to become a bigger part of this great team,” Jones said when asked about his aims for the coming season. “Hopefully I can get a [Premier League] debut and get a goal and give the fans what they deserve.

“Longer-term, my dreams are of being the captain of Liverpool Football Club, playing every week and winning a trophy is definitely what I’m looking to do.

“But I haven’t looked that far yet, I’m taking it step by step. My next step should be a big one and I can’t wait to see what it is.”