Dundee v Aberdeen: Fight for League Cup Quarter-Finals 

Championship side Dundee meets Scottish Premiership opposition for the first time this season as they welcome Aberdeen to Dens Park in the Scottish League Cup second round on Sunday.

Dundee, who were involved in the Group Stages of the competition, came through comfortably to the second round as they topped Group D despite competition from fellow Championship rivals Inverness Caledonian Thistle. The Dee also go into the game growing in confidence after a 1-0 home win against Ayr United in league business last weekend.

The visitors, Aberdeen, are suffering in confidence at the moment. The Dons have suffered three straight league defeats in all competitions with a 1-0 defeat domestically against St Mirren in the league, taking place in the middle of two Europa League qualifying defeats to Rijeka of Croatia, home and away.

The European exit has led to some supporters of The Reds bringing manager Derek McInnes' future into doubt, with questions around his style of play, big game record, and the lack of fight that many feel was inexcusable in their quest for the Europa League group stages.

Team News

Dundee will still be without centre back Andrew Davies, but striker Craig Curran is back in contention, despite handing requesting to leave the club for personal reasons.

Aberdeen will be without midfielder Lewis Ferguson, who is suspended.

Key Players

Dundee's recent signing Kane Hemmings started his second spell back at Dens Park, in the 1-0 win at home to Ayr last weekend. Wherever the striker has played, he has scored goals, and he will be a threat that the Aberdeen defence will have to keep an eye on, but so will Andrew Nelson who scored the winner in that game, and Danny Johnson who has two goals so far this season.

Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove already has eight goals this season in all competitions, while Niall McGinn and summer addition Ryan Hedges will look to be the creative sparks going forward.