Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic suffers injury on international break

prChelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has returned to London early after picking up an injury in training for Croatia.

This news comes as a bitter blow to the Blues with Ngolo Kante also being out injured.

The 25-year-old played 83 minutes at the weekend in the Premier League in Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

It is understood according to Daily Mail Sport that the injury that the Croatian picked was an Achilles injury.

This means that his international break has been cut short, and as a result will miss Croatia's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Slovakia and Azerbaijan.

Three Chelsea midfielders doubts for next game

With Mateo Kovacic being the most recent player in Chelsea’s midfield to pick up an injury, Frank Lampard's options are slim in the midfield for their next game after the international break.

The only 3 fit and available players at the moment in the midfield are: Ross Barkley, Jorginho and Mason Mount.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is still recovering from a long-term injury that he suffered at the end of last season, and Kante is suffering from a reoccurring injury which is disrupting his start to the season.

It still remains to be seen whether any of the three injured players (Kovacic, Kante and Loftus-Cheek) make a miraculous recovery over the international break in time for the Wolves match.