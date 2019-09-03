Juventus eye up Chelsea winger on a free transfer

The kings of free transfers might have found their next excellent bit of business in the form of Chelsea’s No.10.

That’s right, Juventus are planning on making a deal with Chelsea surrounding Brazilian winger Willian in their most recent attempt to sign a big name without having to pay the big price tag.

The attacker has made three appearances for Chelsea this season but hasn’t yet recorded a goal or assist under Frank Lampard. At 31 years of age, the playmaker comes to the end of his contract at the end of the season.

Discussions concerning a contract renewal are yet to be addressed which could leave the star susceptible to a free transfer away from Stamford Bridge.

The Serie A giants have quite the history when it comes to signing players on a free transfer. In recent seasons they have acquired Andrea Pirlo, Dani Alves, Sami Khedira, Adrien Rabiot and Emre Can and Aaron Ramsey from Liverpool and Arsenal respectively.

Can left Liverpool to move to Italy in 2018, while Rabiot and Ramsey were signed at the end of their contracts in the season just gone.

The rumours relating Juventus to any quality player approaching the end of their contract are forever ongoing because of their reputation; defender Thomas Meunier is also in the last year of his contract at PSG and has emerged as an option for Juventus.

Willian has been integral for the Blues since his £30 million arrival in 2013. The new season under Lampard will be the players’ seventh in the top tier of English football and may very well prove to be his last.

Willian has made 201 Premier League appearances in his seven-year stint, scoring 28 goals and recording 26 assists. He has lifted the Premier League trophy twice and established himself as a firm fan favourite at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen just how much gravitas there is behind the supposed deal, but it is a move that looks to make a lot of sense for both sides.