Jurgen Klopp lands FIFA Best Men's Coach 2019 after stunning year

Jurgen Klopp was crowned FIFA Best Men's Coach 2019 at the FIFA The Best Awards in Milan on Monday night, beating Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino to the award.

The winner of the Best FIFA Men's Coach award was determined by votes from national team captains, coaches, fans and journalists, with the three Premier League managers the finalists of a 10-man shortlist.

Klopp sweeps up FIFA Men's Coach award 2019

Jurgen Klopp's impact on Merseyside is hard to put into words, with the German's guidance seeing Liverpool transform from a team whose defensive frailties provided their Achilles heel for any hopes of a sustained challenge for silverware to a club with the best defensive record in the top flight in 2018/19.

Combined with an enthralling attacking philosophy spearheaded by one of the best front-three's in the world at present, The Reds have transformed in the last few years, securing their sixth European Cup in June while narrowly missing out on the Premier League title despite amassing a stunning 97-points.

Speaking after receiving the award, Klopp was quick to address the wider Liverpool squad for their efforts.

"What can I say, I have to say thank you to a lot of people obviously," Klopp said. "Nobody would have expected this 20 years ago, five years ago, four years ago. Mauricio, I won that game (the Champions League final), that's why I'm here not you. That's just how football is, but we all know what an incredible job you did, what an incredible job Pep did, what so many coaches out there did."

"I have to say thank you to my outstanding club Liverpool FC. Whoever doesn't love it, has no heart. To the owners, they gave me an incredible team. Mike Gordon in particular. I have to thank my team. As a coach, you can only be as good as your team. I'm really proud of being a manager of an incredible bunch."

"I don't understand 100% individual prizes. But I get it, I am here for a lot of people."

Klopp announces membership in Common Goal charity during speech

Later on in his speech, Klopp announced that he is now a member of Juan Mata's charity Common Goal, which was launched two years ago. The charity encourages players and coaches to pledge a minimum of 1% of their salaries to a fund aimed at supporting football charities across the globe.

"We are all here on the really good side of life obviously, that's why we are here; legends - the past was great, the present is really good and the future hopefully will be good for us as well."

"But there are people out there who do not have the same situation. From today on I am a member of the Common Goal family. If you don't know it, Google it."