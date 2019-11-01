Sky Bet League Two preview: Cheltenham Town vs Forest Green: The Gloucestershire derby with an added promotion edge

As we enter November and the halfway point of the season draws closer, teams are vying to put themselves in as strong a position as possible. A position that they can build on in the transfer window.

In EFL League Two, there are two sides that meet on Saturday that are already in a strong position. Cheltenham Town currently occupy third place, but are only ahead of fourth placed local rivals Forest Green Rovers on goal difference.

The match therefore will have a massive bearing on both sides and the positions they will find themselves in going forward.

Story behind the game

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has revitalised the club somewhat, as in the past six seasons, they have either been in non-league, or fighting relegation. So to be pushing for promotion to EFL League One is a big step up. They will be looking to get back into the action after their game against Grimsby Town was postponed last week. Meanwhile, Mark Cooper will be raring to go after his Forest Green side also had their match called off. And they will be looking for back-to-back away wins, after a 2-0 victory at Morecambe in their most recent match.

These rivals have met on a total of six occasions in the league this century, with five of those games ending in draws. The only victory game in April 2018, when Rovers claimed a 1-0 away win. They have however, met twice in the EFL Trophy in the last three seasons, with the Nailsworth side again winning on both occasions, which included a 4-0 win last season. Therefore, Cheltenham will be looking for their first win over their local rivals since 1998.

The winner on Saturday will finish the day in the automatic promotion places, with the potential chance of even being top of the league. But if the game goes the way it usually does, it will benefit neither side.

Team news

Having not played last weekend, Cheltenham have been able to rest the squad. This means that both Tahvon Campbell and Josh Debayo have had time to work on their fitness after recent injuries, so may be available. The same goes for Reuben Reid and Max Sheaf, who won't be quite ready to return.

Like their opponents, Forest Green have had a free week, so there are no new injury concerns. Defender Matt Mills is back in training, however Saturday's game is too soon for him to make a return.

Predicted Line-up

Cheltenham:

(3-5-2) Flinders, Raglan, Tozer, Greaves, Long, Broom, Thomas, Doyle-Hayes, Hussey, Reilly, Varney

Forest Green:

(3-4-1-2) Wallacott, Bernard, Rawson, Kitching, Shephard, Winchester, Morton, Mills, Adams, Stevens, Frear

Key Clashes

Ryan Broom v Carl Winchester

In terms of goal-scoring, you expect your main goal threat to be from a striker, however Cheltenham's main outlet is midfielder Ryan Broom. The Welshman has six goals and four assists in all competitions this season, so can both create and finish. Looking to prevent his attacking exploits will be former Robin Carl Winchester, who now anchors the midfield for their rivals. The Northern Irishman went from one club to the other in 2018, and has been a key part of the Rovers team ever since.

Sean Long v Joseph Mills

Similar to their rivals, Forest Green's top scorer is not a striker, but rather captain Joseph Mills, who operates as a left wing-back. Mills has five goals and four assists so far, so like Broom, he can do both. In order to quell the threat he brings, Cheltenham must rely on their right sided wing-back Sean Long. The Irishman has been a mainstay in the squad since his arrival from Lincoln City in 2018, but he must be at his best if he is stop Mills from getting into dangerous areas.

What the managers have said

Cheltenham manager Duff spoke to the club's media ahead of the match, and he is expecting a difficult match against a fellow high-flying team. He said:

“Teams at home come onto them (Forest Green), which is what they want because they generally dominate the ball.

“If you come onto them, they can play their way through you. That is their strength.

“We need to be wary of what they can do and how they can hurt us.”

In the other dugout, Cooper spoke to the club about how he anticipates a close game between two very good sides. He said:

“We know all about Cheltenham, they'll know about us. I don't think there will be any secrets on Saturday.

“I think we'll both try and pass the ball, we'll both try and get on the front foot.

“It's got all the ingredients of a good game. It'll be a good atmosphere, and let's hope it's played in a good spirit as well.”