Sunderland vs Burton Albion Preview: Brewers face tough Tuesday evening

Burton Albion face tough opposition in the form of Sunderland AFC on Tuesday evening, as the Brewers begin chalking off some of their games in hand. The game was originally scheduled for September.

The last time the two sides faced it ended all square in Wearside.

Nigel Clough's will be hoping for another solid away performance from his Midlands outfit. Clough's side have amassed twelve points from their first 9 away games this season, placing them 6th best in the league away from home.

Team and injury news

Several players came off injured for Albion in their agonising last-minute defeat to Peterborough United last weekend.

Speaking to the club's website, Clough stated the extent of the injury list which has blighted the club for weeks, "John Brayford is a doubt but we've got several, including the three who came off injured [vs Peterborough]". These include Oliver Sarkic, Nathan Broadhead and David Templeton.

Sunderland's Jordan Willis will return for the clash, however Marc McNulty (on-loan from Reading) remains out due to a hamstring injury. Charlie Wyke and Lyden Gooch both are absent due to ankle injuries.

Previous meetings

The two sides have barely faced each other across history, only four games have been played. The Brewers have lost once, with two wins and one draw under their belt vs Sunderland.

The most notorious meeting between the sides came in April 2018, when Burton won 1-2, which condemned Sunderland to relegation to League One. Albion later followed on the last day of the season away at Preston North End.

Predicted XIs

Sunderland: Lee Burge, Conor McLaughlin, Jordan Willis, Joel Lynch, Denver Hume, Grant Leadbitter, Luke O'Nein, Max Power, Aiden McGeady, Duncan Watmore, Will Grigg

Burton: Kieran O'Hara, Nathan Nartey, John-Joe O'Toole, Jake Buxton, Kieran Wallace, Ryan Edwards, Stephen Quinn, Scott Fraser, Oliver Sarkic, Lucas Akins, Liam Boyce

Kick-off: 19:45pm, November 26 2019