Burton Albion vs Southend United preview: Brewers look for third win in a week

Burton Albion will begin the game sat in 14th position. The Midlands outfit will be looking to build on their back to back wins vs Sunderland and Oldham with victory over fellow League One outfit Southend United.

The Shrimpers have won just one of their 18 league games this season, which sees the seasiders dwindling at the foot of the table, propped up only by Bolton Wanderers.

The Brewers come off the back of a one-nil away victory over Oldham in the FA Cup second round. Nigel Clough's side will be hoping to improve their home league form as his side find themselves second-bottom in that regard.

Team and injury news:

Burton will be without Oliver Sarkic (hamstring), John Brayford (calf) and Nathan Broadhead (hamstring) again due to continuing injury problems which has seen them miss the previous two matches. However, Clough's side will be boosted by the returning Richard Nartey (hamstring), Scott Fraser (hip) and Reece Hutchinson.

Southend fans will be extremely pleased to hear that midfielder Sam Mantom will return after two months out with an hamstring injury. Stephen Humphrys is also in-line to make a return to the side. Although, Ethan Hamilton is likely to be absent with a slight groin problem, whilst Charlie Kelman and John White will miss out with long term injuries.

Previous meetings

The sides have faced each other 16 times, with The Brewers boasting the better record with seven wins and three draws.

The last time the sides met however, it was The Shrimpers who came out on-top in a 3-2 victory, and have in-fact won the previous three meetings between the two sides.

Manager's thoughts

Speaking to the clubs official website, Nigel Clough had this to say about his side's chances over the next two games:

"If we can get six points from these two games we will be in the top half of the league. We have two games in hand, one of them is tomorrow, so let’s make it count.

“Southend will be fresh this week and although they have been struggling, they are showing signs of improvement. We will be taking nothing for granted. League position goes out of the window in our division and everyone is capable of beating everyone else."

Southend boss Sol Campbell, speaking to their official website, similarly views the game as one of huge importance:

"Burton are a great passing team; they hold the ball well they look for the crosses and they look to get in behind teams.

"We’ve just got to make sure that we concentrate on the switch balls and the balls they try and get into the box. We’ve got to be ready for that kind of play, their quick free kicks are also something we have to watch out for.

"So we’ve got to look out for a few things but we as a team have got to be bright and make sure we’re on top of our game and start the match well. "