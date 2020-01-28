Pep Guardiola looks ahead to Carabao Cup semi-final second leg vs Manchester United

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 20: Pep Guardiola of Manchester City speaks during a press conference at Manchester City Football Academy on January 20, 2020 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola met with the assembled media Tuesday afternoon at the City Football Academy ahead of the Cityzens' Carabao Cup semifinal clash with Manchester United.

Never say never

Pep made it clear that despite his side's advantage after the first leg at Old Trafford, tie is far from over:

"It’s Man United, they can do it, they have done it, they have to do almost a perfect game. In these kinds of games against incredible teams with incredible history, they have pride. I know how difficult it will be to reach the final.

"We have to be careful about the counter attack, the set pieces and how good United play. They have nothing to lose, they’re going to attack, we have to control our emotions and we have to try to score goals."

Guardiola was asked how important it is to avoid complacency against United, as City enter the second leg with a 3-1 aggregate lead:

"My team was never complacent in four years, never."

No Offense

Many City supporters were unhappy with their managers comments about the empty seats during the club's FA Cup clash against Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Some fans complained that the manager did not understand the financial burden of match-going supporters.

"First of all I understand it. Never it was my intention to offend them. But until the last day here I will fight to see the Etihad full every single game. It's up to us to play good, to seduce them to come.

“Since I was here I learned about FA Cup and the Premier League, it’s more important to this club than the Champions League, so it’s my mistake that I thought it would be full at 1pm on a Sunday. I will try again to push them to be with us.

"If it’s full every single game it will be better. It’s so nice to have the fans here, I’ll always be grateful for the support.”

Some Doubts

The Catalan manager told reporters that there are multiple players who are in doubt to play, including defender Aymeric Laporte.

Pep mentioned that decisions on who might be fit for the match will be made on match day.

Fernandinho

Manchester City announced on Tuesday afternoon that midfielder Fernandinho had signed a one year extension with the club, expiring in the summer of 2021.

Fernandinho told the club's website how excited he was to re-up his contract with Etihad Stadium side:

“I have enjoyed every second of my time at City. I never expected to build such a meaningful relationship with the Club and the fans, but it has happened, and I am grateful every single day”

According to OptaJoe, since joining Manchester City before the 2013-14 season, Fernandinho has won 149 of his 214 games in the Premier League (70%), more than any other player in the competition in this time.