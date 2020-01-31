Deportivo Abanca vs Athletic Club  preview: The Basque seek to break the Galician spell 

Deportivo Abanca and Athletic Club of Bilbao will face each other on Sunday in this second round of the women’s Spanish football league. They will both fight for the points as the Galician team is only three ahead.

The women coached by Manu Sánchez have not lost a match at home, only leaving two points behind against UDG Tenerife.

Deportivo Abanca come into the game off the back of a defeat against Granadilla Tenerife, whilst the Basque side won by a single goal to Valencia, recuperating their self-esteem after a few lost games and will fly out on Saturday after training.

In the first round, the victory went to the away team, Deportivo Abanca, a 0-2 win with goals from María Mendez and Gabriela Antonia, the latter being an 83’ point.

Since that match in September, Athletic Club have definitely improved their place in their league, going from 12th to 5th.

The Galician squad have announced this week the end of Silvia Mérida and Érika’s contract, leaving to play in Alavés (Vitoria) - both players leave to enjoy more minutes on the pitch.

Special value for veterans

The fixture will be special for Vanessa Gimbert, Athletic’s most veteran player together with also red-and-white Aritz Aduriz: last week she reached 200 official matches with the club. The player from Gipuzkoa will turn 40 next month, but this isn’t stopping her.

Gimbert holds the record of 86 consecutive games with the first team and is the 14th player in the historic ranking of played matches.

On the other side, Cris Martinez has celebrated 100 matches with the Galician shirt, becoming the second player achieving this award in the club.

Where and when?

Sunday, 2 February at Abegondo (A Coruña) at 11:00 GMT.