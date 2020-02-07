Carlisle United v Swindon Town preview: Can the Robins make another stride towards promotion?

Swindon Town manager Richie Wellens says his players “know what is expected” of them ahead of their trip to Brunton Park to face Carlisle United on Saturday.

The Robins won a third consecutive home match in a row against Exeter City last Saturday to extend their lead at the top of League Two to four points.

They attracted their biggest crowd of the season at the County Ground, but Wellens has suggested his players should only worry about things they can control.

“If we play in front of 50,000 or we play in front of 5,000, it’s the same pitch, the same players and we want the same result.

“We don’t really make anything of the fact that there might be more fans in one day than the other,” Wellens told Swindon Advertiser.

He added, “We want them to play with freedom, as I’ve always let them do. I tell the players to just concentrate on what they can affect.

“You can’t affect how many supporters can come into the ground, but what you can affect is what you’ve trained all week to do.”

Swindon are the joint-leading scorers (55) in the division, while only Morecambe (53) and Mansfield Town (50) have conceded more than Carlisle (48).

Chris Beech has labelled his side as “massive underdogs” but insists they want these kind of challenges. The Cumbrians are currently languishing in 20th place but their form of late has created renewed optimism at Brunton Park.

Carlisle are currently enjoying a four-match unbeaten run in League Two, which included an astonishing 4-1 win against Forest Green Rovers in January.

“Little stepping stones, aren’t they? We’re looking like we’re making them. In football, you should never take anything for granted, whether you’re winning or losing,” Beech said.

Wellens will be under no circumstances accepting complacency from his players. They may hold a four point lead at the summit of the table but teams below them could benefit from games in hand.

Swindon need to avoid dropping points in order to maintain their challenge for the title. The Robins have lost three of their last four matches on the road in the league, which is something Carlisle will be looking to use to their advantage.

“We’ve got to be at our best to get something out of it. I’m sure our supporters will support us in it,” Beech revealed.

Wellens has confirmed that Keshi Anderson will be travelling with the squad but Dion Conroy and Zeki Fryers are out with injury. For the visitors, Kevin Etuhu is injured whilst Christie Elliott and Nathaniel Knight-Percival are major doubts.