Swindon Town 2-0 Scunthorpe United: Doyle double extends the Robins' lead at the top to three points

Swindon Town prevailed 2-0 against Scunthorpe United to move three points clear at the top of League Two.

Eoin Doyle scored a brace and ended his goal drought which dated back to New Year's Day.

The Irishman broke the deadlock with a header before the break and completed his double with a deft finish over Rory Watson in the 77th minute.

Town also extended their unbeaten run at the County Ground to 11 games (W9 D2).

Scunthorpe played very defensively from the start of the game with the intention of breaking on the counter-attack.

They breached the Swindon defence on numerous occasions during the opening 30 minutes but lacked the final product in the decisive moment.

Jerry Yates was thwarted by Watson from close-range and Paul Caddis crashed his free-kick against the crossbar.

Alex Gilliead looked the most dangerous attacking outlet for the visitors. He played between the lines and dictated play in the final third and he came closest to scoring when his speculative effort from range was tipped behind by Steven Benda.

Swindon eventually broke Scunthorpe's defensive resistance when Doyle scored his first league goal in over two months.

Michael Doughty, who controlled possession beautifully for Swindon, slotted an effective pass down the left to send Jaiyesimi into the penalty area.

He carried the ball to the by-line and lifted an inch-perfect cross into the six-yard box. Doyle guided his header towards the far corner and Jacob Bedeau was only able to help the ball into his own net.

The Robins largely dominated possession again after the interval but had to pick their moments against a disciplined side.

Rory McArdle produced a crucial clearance to turn behind Lloyd Isgrove's cross at the near post and Doyle was denied from close-range by Watson.

Ben Liddle, John McAtee and Jai Rowe tested Benda from range in a match that Scunthorpe failed to carve out many clear-cut chances.

Doyle eventually killed off the game when he evaded his marker to latch onto Doughty's through ball before clipping his finish over Watson.

SWINDON TOWN: Benda, Caddis, Edmonds-Green, Broadbent, Fryers, Grant (Palmer 86'), Jaiyesimi (Anderson 73'), Doughty, Yates, Doyle, Isgrove (Muskwe 61').

SUBS: Mccormick, Rose, Palmer, Anderson, Hope, Woolery, Muskwe.

SCUNTHORPE UNITED: Watson, Gabriel, Mcardle, Bedeau, Butroid, Rowe (El-Mhanni 73'), Sutton, Liddle (McAteeE 62'), Perch (Pugh 83'), Gilliead, Miller.

SUBS: Lawlor, Butler, Songo'o, O’malley, Pugh, Mcatee, El-Mhanni.