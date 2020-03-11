Both managers disappointed with just a point as Portsmouth are held at home to Fleetwood Town

Nothing can separate Fleetwood Town and Portsmouth at the moment, the sides battled it out at Fratton Park in a 2-2 draw on Tuesday night.

Both teams are on 60 points in the Sky Bet League One play-off places, just two points away from Rotherham United who currently occupy second place.

Fleetwood took the lead early on through Barrie McKay before the hosts scored goals on either side of half time.

Sean Raggett equalised for Pompey before a Harry Souttar own goal looked to move them within goal difference of the automatic promotion places.

That was before Souttar made up for his own goal to make it 2-2, with neither side going on to get the winner.

"There haven't been enough clean sheets" - Jackett disappointed with defensive frailties

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett spoke to the clubs official website after the game, where he wasn't pleased with the defensive aspects of his sides performance, he said:

“There haven’t been enough clean sheets. We all have a thirst to go forward, but that can only be 50 per cent of it.

“I don’t think we were really sound enough defensively and left ourselves too open in certain situations.

Jackett admitted it was a game in which either side could have gone on to win, he continued:

“That meant it was an end-to-end contest and there were chances, as well as swings of 20-minute spells when each side looked on top.

“Fleetwood had the ascendency and looked like they were going to win, then we came back and it was like that throughout."

The 58-year-old was frustrated his team could not take the opportunity to take all three points and move closer to second place in the league:

“Everyone was hoping to win and we have to take a point, so it’s slightly frustrating from that point of view.”

"We were the better side" - Barton left frustrated after an excellent away performance

Fleetwood manager Joey Barton spoke to the local media after the game, in which he thought his team deserved to win, he said:

"We’re disappointed with the draw.

"We were the better side, created all the opportunities and hit the post."

The former Manchester City player felt a mixture of missed chances and refereeing decisions cost his side all three points:

"When Josh (Morris) went through one on one you fancied him to score because he usually puts those in the back of the net."

On Pompey's first goal: "It’s a foul. Raggett takes a three, four or five second ride on big Harry Souttar.

"It looked like he had a saddle on him and he was having a good ride. It was more reminiscent of Cheltenham than a football match.

‘It’s disappointing."

Overall, Barton was proud of his side for more than matching Portsmouth away from home, as Fleetwood continue to look like serious promotion contenders:

"To come to Fratton Park, where they haven’t lost this season, even the most ardent Portsmouth fan would accept we were the better side here.

"It’s huge progress for our club but I’m gutted we never won because the performance deserved it.

"You come to places like this and your team’s shift is tested against the top sides in the division - and you more than match them."