Craig Fagan speaks post Canvey Island defeat

Southend United under 23’s lost 2-1 to Canvey Island FC in a pre-season friendly at Park Lane.

The young Shrimpers didn’t get off to the best of starts, conceding via a Jimmy Wallace own goal in the 14th minute. A late equaliser by substitute Cameron Brown seemingly rescued a draw for the Blues, but a 90th minute free kick by Canvey’s Connor Hubble meant it was the Gulls who ultimately won the match.

Craig Fagan’s post-match thoughts

Conceding a late winner is never ideal, but Southend U23’s manager Craig Fagan had plenty of positives to take from the game:

“I thought the second half we were excellent, put them under pressure in terms of the chances we had, for a first game in it’s not too bad.”

Southend’s U23’s side was even younger than expected due to multiple players travelling with the first time, and Fagan recognised what a good job the teenagers did:

“I thought the younger lads that came in were excellent and for a first game (in the under 23’s) it was good.”

The manager further commented on how this spoke well about Southend’s academy set-up and how it may bode will for the Blues in the future:

“It’s good for the club, you have young under 18’s coming and playing under 23’s football this early, it just shows what a good standard we are at the moment.”

Despite the positives, the Fagan recognised what went wrong for his young Blues side:

“In the first half we spent too much time playing backwards and being too safe, but we played forwards a lot more in the second half.”

Comments on the goal scorer

Brown scored his first ever goal for the under 23’s tonight, reacting to a rebound off of the keeper first.

Fagan commented on how this not only reflects well on him, but the rest of the youngsters as well:

“Yeah his first for the 23’s and again this is what I mean, the people that are coming in and doing well are all younger! I put (Brown) on the left he moved to the right and he wasn’t doing too much but then he popped up with a goal.”

The young Shrimpers were watched on tonight by newly appointed first team manager Mark Molesley, who was watching keenly as he gets to grips with life at Southend.