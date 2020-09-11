Wycombe Wanderers vs Rotherham United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups and managers comments

After 133 years as a football club, Wycombe Wanderers will make their EFL Championship debut against fellow new boys Rotherham United at Adams Park. Both clubs were plying their trade in EFL League One last season with the Millers finishing runners-up to champions Coventry City while the Chairboys were promoted via the play-offs.

Wycombe have one of the smallest budgets in the division, but were able to bring in quality in the form of Darryl Horgan from Scottish side Hibernian. They went back to Scotland to find Uche Ikpeazu from Hearts while David Stockdale returns to the club having most recently been with Birmingham City.

Rotherham have made some notable signings with former Birmingham defender Wes Harding headlining the list. Angus MacDonald was also brought in from relegated Hull City while Kieran Sadlier joined from Doncaster Rovers.

Team news

Wycombe will be without Dominic Gape, who was suspended following his sending off against Brentford in the EFL Cup. Adebayo Akinfenwa will miss out as he recovers from off-season knee surgery, but Uche Ikpeazu and Alex Pattison will return to the side after injury and illness, respectively.

Rotherham are set to take on the Chairboys without Curtis Tilt. Trevor Clarke is also set to miss out, although manager Paul Warne hasn't given an official update on his status. Ben Wiles, Richard Wood and Matt Olosunde are expected to be in the side for the Millers.

Predicted line-ups

Wycombe Wanderers: (4-4-2): Allsop; Grimmer, Stewart, Charles, Jacobson; Horgan, Thompson, Bloomfield, Onyedinma; Samuel; Parker.

Rotherham United: (4-4-2): Blackman; Harding, MacDonald, Ihiekwe, Mattock; Ogbene, Crooks, Lindsay, Sadlier; Ladapo, Smith.

Managers' comments

Chairboys boss Gareth Ainsworth insists his side will do things their own way, telling the Telegraph: "I don't look like the standard manager and I don't want my team to look like the standard team. If we have to be a little different, we will do whatever we have to to make this work.

"The thing is even if we lose on Saturday, Wycombe Wanderers will be in the highest league position they have ever been in. What a great message. But i've not finished yet."

Warne was complimentary towards Wycombe, he said to the club's official website: "It’s a big challenge, we thought we had a really good season and they were only a couple of points behind us. When they played at our place, they caused us all kinds of problems, I know it's going to be a really tough game."

He also had praise for Ainsworth, stating: “I think he's done amazing. I voted for him to be the LMA Manager of the Year in all the leagues. He's got a really good culture and signed a lot of good pros. I do think he has a genuine care for all his players which I think is essential. They went into the play-offs and other teams talked them down, so them going on to win was very impressive."

How to watch

The match is available on iFollow with season ticket holders for both clubs receiving a free pass, whilst others can purchase the game from either club website.

Kick off is at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 12 September.