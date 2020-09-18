Harrogate Town vs Walsall preview: Team news, predicted lineups, how to watch and ones to watch

Harrogate Town play their first-ever home game as members of the Football League when they host Walsall. The Sulphurites began life as Football League members with a brilliant 4-0 victory at Southend United while the Saddlers also kept a clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

The match is being played at the Keepmoat Stadium, with Harrogate ground-sharing with Doncaster Rovers as the CNG Stadium is being readied to get up to EFL standards.

Team news

Harrogate have no injury concerns and are likely to make no changes to the side that thumped Southend last week. James Belshaw is not likely to feature for the Sulphurites with Joe Cracknell retaining his place in the Harrogate goal.

Stuart Sinclair and Danny Guthrie are only minor injury concerns and will be in contention for a place in the starting lineup while George Nurse will challenge Callum Cockerill-Mollett at left back. Alfie Bates could also feature for the Saddlers as the midfield partner for Liam Kinsella.

Predicted lineups

Harrogate Town: (4-3-3) Cracknell; Fallowfield, Smith, Hall, Burrell; Thomson, Falkingham, Kerry; Walker, Martin, Muldoon.

Walsall: (4-4-1-1) Roberts; Nurse, Clarke, Scarr, Norman; McDonald, Bates, Kinsella, Gordon; Holden; Lavery.

Ones to watch

Jack Muldoon is Harrogate's best player as well as their leading scorer the last two years and he picked up a brace in the Sulphurites' 4-0 victory at Southend. Elijah Adebayo scored Walsall's only goal in the win against Grimsby while Cameron Norman could also be very influential.

Head-to-head

This is the first-ever meeting between Harrogate Town and Walsall.

How to watch

The game can be seen through the Harrogate website via their streaming service or on the ‘iFollow Walsall’ online service. Kickoff is at 15:00 BST.

Managers comments

Walsall boss Darrell Clarke isn't taking Harrogate lightly and he said:

”Teams are renowned for getting promoted and holding in their own in League Two so we certainly won't be going there thinking because we've got a better history than Harrogate, we won't be going there underestimating them.

"They've got a great manager who's done very well there. The club is owned by his dad so it's a tight knit group and we're going to have to bring our A-game to try and get the three points."