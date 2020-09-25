Swindon Town vs Burton Albion preview: Team news, predicted lineups, ones to watch, how to watch, kick-off time

Swindon Town will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Blackpool last weekend. Whilst Burton Albion will be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Accrington Stanley last time out.

This will be the first meeting between the sides since 2015; the season which Burton managed to gain promotion to the Championship for the first time in their history.

Expected this weekend is a clean sheet, no matter which way the game swings. In the previous four meetings between the teams, one side has held firm the other on the way to victory.

Embed from Getty Images

Team news

Swindon Town:

Following leaving the pitch due to breathing problems last weekend, Jonny Smith is unlikely to return to the squad this weekend. The asthmatic on-loan Bristol City forward returned to his parent club for an assessment.

Jordan Stevens, on-loan from Leeds United, is also a doubt. The 20-year-old Englishman has a severe blister on his foot, causing him serious discomfort and pain.

Burton Albion:

Jake Buxton will be without several first team players, as his side is depleted due to injuries and suspensions.

The Brewers will have both John-Joe O'Toole and Kieran O'Hara missing from the squad this weekend, as both are yet to serve the final game of their respective suspensions.

In regards to injuries, Neal Eardley, Michael Bostwick, and Reece Hutchinson are likely to remain out of the squad to play Swindon. Charles Vernam has a minor possibility of returning this weekend.

Managers thoughts

Ahead of the fixture, Swindon manager Richie Wellens spoke through the club's official channels:

💬 The Gaffer in front of the press earlier with comments on Blackpool and a look ahead to Burton 💪#STFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/dMrakHJiPB — Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) September 23, 2020

"They're a team [Burton] who recently have flickered with the Championship, so, they've got experienced players, but we don't know what team they're going to put out, with Eardley and Bostwick would make a big difference..."

Burton Albion manager Jake Buxton spoke to iFollowBrewers ahead of the clash this weekend:

"On Tuesday we had a behind closed doors friendly at Derby [County] where both John-Joe O'Toole and Kieran O'Hara got run-outs... as well as Jack Roles on-loan from Spurs.

Embed from Getty Images

"The belief is massive in how we're trying to play, and what we are trying to do - but you can only buy in to it, when you start picking up points and wins. So that [win versus Accrington] helped massively.

"I've watched both games, Rochdale, they [Swindon] did quite well. On Saturday I imagine the manager will be looking for a response after the performance at Blackpool."

Ones to watch

Indiana Vassilev impressed many Burton Albion fans during his brief cameo vs Accrington Stanley. The American forward showed signs of attacking intent from his first minute on the field, and is likely to feature and cause Swindon problems this weekend.

For Swindon, forward Tyler Smith is likely to play a pivotal role for the Robins. The forward has netted twice already this season, and will be looking to add to his tally.

Predicted line-ups

Swindon Town: Kovar, Caddis, Baudry, Fryers, Hunt, Grant, M Smith, Lyden, Payne, Jaiyesimi, T Smith.

Burton Albion: Garratt, Fox, Brayford, Wallace, Daniel, Quinn, Powell, Edwards, Akins, Hemmings, Vassilev.

How to watch

Swindon Town vs Burton Albion will be available to viewers via both club's official iFollow channels (links below).

iFollowBrewers

iFollowSwindon

Predicted result

Swindon, despite the loss to Blackpool, are still likely riding a wave of confidence following their promotion last season. With recent additions adding both depth and quality to the squad, I expect them to do well overall this season and finish clear of the drop. However, Jake Buxton has added significant quality to the ranks himself. Jack Roles and Indiana Vassilev are both likely to feature this weekend, and they, along with veterans like Lucas Akins may prove to much for Richie Wellens' side.

Predicted result: Swindon Town 1-3 Burton Albion

Kick off is at 15:00 BST.