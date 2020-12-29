Luton Town 2-1 Bristol City: Dewsbury-Hall the star of the show as the Hatters earn hard-fought three points

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was the star of the show once again for Luton Town as they beat Bristol City 2-1 on a very cold winters evening.

It was the Leicester City loanee who assisted the opener - a fantastic volley from Luton midfielder Glen Rea from a corner.

The visitors did peg the home side back courtesy of an own goal from Hatters captain Sonny Bradley, before Dewsbury-Hall but the hosts back in front with a spectacular 25-yard strike.

Story of the game

Bristol City almost got off to the perfect start in the freezing cold weather at Kenilworth Road, when tricky midfielder Han-Noah Massengo won a free kick ninety seconds in on the edge of the area which Chris Martin subsequently struck over.

The home side’s first chance fell to Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu, who began his career at Luton playing as a centre-back, but often in the first half found himself playing as the man furthest forward and he saw his eighth minute swivel-shot fly over the bar.

The deadlock was broken in the 17th minute by Town midfielder Glen Rea with a thunderous volley from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s corner, just thirty seconds after having another effort cleared off the line.

The visitors seemed shell shocked for the next ten minutes until Antoine Semenyo fell in the box - but under minimal contact and the appeals were waved away by referee Gavin Ward, much to the dismay of City manager Dean Holden.

Both Rea and Ruddock-Mpanzu had opportunities to double the home-side’s lead before the break, but it was City striker Martin who had the best chance after the opener, heading against the bar with just over ten minutes left of the half from Jack Hunt’s inch-perfect cross.

The first big chance after the break came to the home side, as a misplaced pass from former Luton player Tyreeq Bakinson allowed Harry Cornick to break - he in turn set up James Collins who was one-on-one with the keeper but Bentley made a fantastic save.

Bakinson and Massengo both had chances to equalise shortly after, but it was an own-goal in the 62nd minute from Sonny Bradley that tied the game up after Semenyo set up Nakhi Wells who’s teasing cross deceived the Luton captain and caused him to slide the ball into his own net.

The score remained level for just five minutes, however, after Leicester City loanee Dewsbury-Hall’s incredible 25-yard strike flew into the corner of the net to put Luton back ahead.

The final period of the game was all about if Luton could manage the remainder of the game, or if the visitors could find an equaliser, but it was the Hatters who had the next big chance with just under ten minutes left, after substitute Kazenga LuaLua found Rhys Norrington-Davies who couldn’t creep his shot past Dan Bentley.

With moments to go, the Robins almost snatched a point when Famara Diedhiou caused confusion on the edge of the box, allowing Tommy Rowe to drive the ball low across the box, agonzingly just past any shirt in purple, ensuring Luton would take all three points.

Man of the Match - Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

After winning the Luton Town Player of the Month for November in the same day, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall once again produced an exceptional performance, capped by a goal and an assist.

The Luton fans love him, but his parent club Leicester City will definitely have watched him tonight closely and be thoroughly impressed.