Doncaster 0-1 Charlton: Addicks jump to fifth after Ian Maatsen strike enhanced play-off push

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Ian Maatsen of Charlton Athletic in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Northampton Town at The Valley on March 09, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Ian Maatsen scored his first goal for Charlton Athletic in a narrow play-off challenger at the higher end of League one.

The on loan Chelsea youngster showed his versatility after impressing on the right-hand side of midfield.

Doncaster Rovers welcomed Charlton to the Keepmoat Stadium with no win in their last five games.

The visitors sat ninth before kick off and the Addicks were unbeaten in their last six, a record that included three draws and three victories.

Fejiri Okenabirhie would have been hopeful of improving on his 11 goals thus far this season.

Chucks Aneke leads the scoring charts for Charlton with 13 but the 27-year-old started from the bench.

Story of the match

Nigel Adkins would have been elated with how his side started in Doncaster. The early possession and high-tempo energy proved worthwhile after 12 minutes.

Maatsen broke the deadlock with a neat half-volley to temporarily place the South-East London club in fifth position.

The 19-year-old concluded his first goal for the League One club and after sliding away on his knees, Adkins couldn't hide his delight.

Doncaster needed to end their poor run and as the old saying goes, conceding the first goal woke them up.

Donny were finding it hard to cope with the energy and structure of Charlton's shape despite trying to create a breakthrough.

Interim manager, Andy Butler, had little response in the first half and his side were resulting to route one football on occasions.

Second half

Rovers had not learnt their lesson in the opening stages of the latter half after escaping another goal.

Jayden Stockley wheeled away after connecting from a corner but the assistant referee raised his flag to disallow his sixth goal in 14 games.

The intensity was better from Doncaster but they still lacked in the final third. Okenabirhie left the field halfway through the second half which explained the frustration up front this afternoon.

On loan Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Taylor Richards entered the fold but his involvement from midfield was little.

Naturally, as the clock ticked on, Doncaster were applying more pressure but Ben Amos in the Addicks goal remained unworked.

The home side pushed and pushed for an equaliser late on but there was simply not enough left in the tank.

Doncaster travel to Bristol Rovers on Monday, whereas Charlton face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on April 10.