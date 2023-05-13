Chesterfield vs Notts County: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch National League Promotion Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time does the game kick-off across the world?
South Africa: 4:30 PM
Australia (Sydney): 12:30 AM
Japan: 11:30 PM
USA (New York): 10:30 PM
What time does the game kick-off?
You can also listen to the match on BBC Radio Nottingham.
Chesterfield vs Notts County Prediction
In front of what will surely be the largest ever crowd for the final, arguably the biggest game in National League history will take place and given the nine months that Notts have endured, it would be wrong not to go with them for the win.
Chesterfield will no doubt pose a huge challenge for their opponents, but the latter are just so good at controlling possession and clinical going forward, that I can’t see past a Notts County victory - I will go for 3-1.
Latest games between Chesterfield and Notts County
The two meetings this term have seen Notts pick up all three points in the latest while the spoils were shared earlier in the season.
Over the past five clashes, Chesterfield have won one, the Magpies have been victorious on two occasions and a couple of draws too.
The last time either side failed to score against each other was back in early 2021.
Key Player from Notts County - Macaulay Langstaff
The striker probably thought he had his best ever campaign in 2021/22, winning the National League North with Gateshead but this one is almost ten times better, breaking the goalscoring record for the fifth tier with an unbelievable 42, in just 46 games.
He, like most of the County squad, will feel hard done by not to win the league, but they now have the chance to join Wrexham in League Two by becoming victorious at Wembley on Saturday.
Key Player from Chesterfield - Ryan Colclough
Recently named in the official National League Team of the Season, the 28-year-old has managed fourteen goals while playing for both Chesterfield and Altrincham, combined with a magnificent total of twelve assists.
After going the entire 120 minutes without recording a single goal involvement last week, Colclough will be looking to get back on track at the crucial time.
Probable line-up of Notts County
Luke Williams should have a fully fit team available to him for the match.
Following his last-gasp winner on Sunday, Jodi Jones may well be handed a start rather than a place on the bench this time.
Predicted XI:
Slocombe; Cameron, Baldwin, Rawlinson, Chicksen, Nemane; Bostock, Palmer; Jones, Rodrigues, Langstaff.
Probable line-up of Chesterfield
Despite rumours he may not be available for selection, winger Ryan Colclough has been deemed fit.
Captain Jamie Grimes has also been confirmed as fit to start after limping during the semi-final celebrations.
Akwasi Asante won’t be involved.
Predicted XI:
Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker, Mandeville, Dobra; Colclough, Dallas.
Who is the referee and his assistants?
He will be assisted by Danny Jarvis and Callum Jones, while Scott Jackson will be on fourth official duties.
Notts County: The perfect end to a remarkable season
The Magpies finished the campaign in second, a vast 27 points ahead of third-place Chesterfield, which is the only reflection you need of the National League this term.
Chesterfield: The dawn of a new era?
However, they did manage to secure third-place, and after beating Bromley in extra-time last weekend, they will look to put a few rocky years behind them and gain promotion back to the EFL.
The match will be played at Wembley Stadium
This is the first time the National League Playoff Final has been hosted by England’s national stadium since 2020, when County were beaten by Harrogate.
