Chesterfield vs Notts County: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch National League Promotion Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:382 hours ago

Tune in here for Chesterfield vs Notts County

That brings an end to our pre-live coverage, but fear not - we will be back with all the updates you need ahead of kickoff at Wembley, as it plays host to this eagerly anticipated playoff final.

Do not miss a detail of the Chesterfield vs Notts County match with live updates and commentaries on VAVEL.

11:332 hours ago

What time does the game kick-off across the world?

India: 8 PM
South Africa: 4:30 PM
Australia (Sydney): 12:30 AM
Japan: 11:30 PM
USA (New York): 10:30 PM

 

All eyes will be firmly fixated on the events at Wembley Stadium tomorrow afternoon (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
All eyes will be firmly fixated on the events at Wembley Stadium tomorrow afternoon (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
11:282 hours ago

What time does the game kick-off?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 for UK viewers, with kickoff at 3:30pm BST.

You can also listen to the match on BBC Radio Nottingham.

11:232 hours ago

Chesterfield vs Notts County Prediction

Everyone I have spoken to in the lead-up to this hugely anticipated Promotion Final expects a tight but entertaining game and I am certainly no different.

In front of what will surely be the largest ever crowd for the final, arguably the biggest game in National League history will take place and given the nine months that Notts have endured, it would be wrong not to go with them for the win.

Chesterfield will no doubt pose a huge challenge for their opponents, but the latter are just so good at controlling possession and clinical going forward, that I can’t see past a Notts County victory - I will go for 3-1.

11:182 hours ago

Latest games between Chesterfield and Notts County

Due to the close proximity of the two teams, this game can be classed as a local derby, and one which has been quite equally fought recently.

The two meetings this term have seen Notts pick up all three points in the latest while the spoils were shared earlier in the season.

Over the past five clashes, Chesterfield have won one, the Magpies have been victorious on two occasions and a couple of draws too.

The last time either side failed to score against each other was back in early 2021.

11:132 hours ago

Key Player from Notts County - Macaulay Langstaff

Once this season comes to a final conclusion, I think Macaulay Langstaff may need his name in a dictionary, as there are just no words to sum him up.

The striker probably thought he had his best ever campaign in 2021/22, winning the National League North with Gateshead but this one is almost ten times better, breaking the goalscoring record for the fifth tier with an unbelievable 42, in just 46 games.

He, like most of the County squad, will feel hard done by not to win the league, but they now have the chance to join Wrexham in League Two by becoming victorious at Wembley on Saturday.

 

Macaulay Langstaff has broken numerous records for the Magpies this term (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
Macaulay Langstaff has broken numerous records for the Magpies this term (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
11:082 hours ago

Key Player from Chesterfield - Ryan Colclough

If the Spireites are to play EFL football next season, they will need something special to beat Notts County, and that could easily come from winger Ryan Colclough.

Recently named in the official National League Team of the Season, the 28-year-old has managed fourteen goals while playing for both Chesterfield and Altrincham, combined with a magnificent total of twelve assists.

After going the entire 120 minutes without recording a single goal involvement last week, Colclough will be looking to get back on track at the crucial time.
 

Ryan Colclough could be the Spireites' difference maker this weekend (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Ryan Colclough could be the Spireites' difference maker this weekend (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
11:032 hours ago

Probable line-up of Notts County

Team News of Notts County
Luke Williams should have a fully fit team available to him for the match.
Following his last-gasp winner on Sunday, Jodi Jones may well be handed a start rather than a place on the bench this time.

 

Predicted XI:
Slocombe; Cameron, Baldwin, Rawlinson, Chicksen, Nemane; Bostock, Palmer; Jones, Rodrigues, Langstaff.

10:582 hours ago

Probable line-up of Chesterfield

Team News of Chesterfield
Despite rumours he may not be available for selection, winger Ryan Colclough has been deemed fit.
Captain Jamie Grimes has also been confirmed as fit to start after limping during the semi-final celebrations.
Akwasi Asante won’t be involved.

 

Predicted XI:
Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker, Mandeville, Dobra; Colclough, Dallas.

10:532 hours ago

Who is the referee and his assistants?

The referee for Chesterfield vs Notts County will be Matt Corlett.

He will be assisted by Danny Jarvis and Callum Jones, while Scott Jackson will be on fourth official duties.

10:482 hours ago

Notts County: The perfect end to a remarkable season

You would have to say that Notts County deserve promotion more, with the incredible season they have had, pushing Wrexham all the way and over 100 points, but unable to pip them to the title.

The Magpies finished the campaign in second, a vast 27 points ahead of third-place Chesterfield, which is the only reflection you need of the National League this term.
 

Notts County look to conclude a phenomenal season with promotion (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Notts County look to conclude a phenomenal season with promotion (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
10:433 hours ago

Chesterfield: The dawn of a new era?

It has certainly been a season of ups and downs for the Spireites, almost dropping out of the playoffs at one point in February.

However, they did manage to secure third-place, and after beating Bromley in extra-time last weekend, they will look to put a few rocky years behind them and gain promotion back to the EFL.

Could it be Chesterfield's time? (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Could it be Chesterfield's time? (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
10:383 hours ago

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium

The Chesterfield vs Notts County match will be played at Wembley Stadium, with a capacity of 90,000 people.

This is the first time the National League Playoff Final has been hosted by England’s national stadium since 2020, when County were beaten by Harrogate.
 

But can they avoid defeat this time…?
10:333 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Vanarama National League Promotion Final: Chesterfield vs Notts County Live Updates!

My name is Ryan Brookes and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL as these two local rivals are set to battle it out for a place back in the Football League.
VAVEL Logo