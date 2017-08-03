Leicester City reject AFC Bournemouth's £20 million bid for in-demand Demarai Gray

Photo: GETTY IMAGES Howe has been keeping tabs on Gray since his time at St Andrews

Leicester City have rejected a bid believed to be in the region of £20 million from AFC Bournemouth for Demarai Gray.

Sky Sports reported the news that a bid had been turned down for the winger.

It is no secret that Eddie Howe has been an admirer of the 21-year-old ever since his time at Birmingham City, after he tried to sign him there, too.

It was only yesterday (2nd August) that Gray's representatives held talks talks with Leicester director of football Jon Rudkin about his future with the winger believed to be frustrated at his lack of game time.

Leicester no intention of letting youngster go

But boss Craig Shakespeare insisted Gray is happy at the King Power and has no interest in selling the hot prospect, who is also attracting interest from the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur.

“We’ve had conversations, myself and Dimi. It is well-documented. We have spoken about trying to give him more game-time and we are both happy with that.” Shakespeare told the Leicester Mercury.

The ex-Birmingham winger made 30 appearances for the Foxes last season, but only nine of them were starts.

Gray is understandably frustrated with the lack of game-time at the Premier League champions, and has found few minutes behind Marc Albrighton and Riyad Mahrez.

Is Gray the perfect fit for Cherries?

Howe's men proved last season they could attract the big name players with the signing of Jack Wilshere and then again in this window with Jermain Defoe, Nathan Ake and Asmir Begovic putting pen to paper down on the south coast.

An whilst some may expect Gray to join a bigger club should he leave Leicester, perhaps Bournemouth would be a match made in heaven.

The England U21 international would fit the mould down at the Vitality Stadium and could be the last piece of Howe's jigsaw.