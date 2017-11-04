Swansea City 0-1 Brighton: Lessons learned as Seagulls strike lucky

Fortunate Glen Murray extends Brighton's unbeaten run to four.

Brighton and Hove Albion recorded their fourth win of the season and rose to eighth in the Premier League ahead of Watford's game away to Everton Sunday.

The visitors were fortunate to get their goal, Federico Fernandez ducked out of the way of Anthony Knockaert's cross which allowed Glenn Murray to tuck the ball home with his thigh.

The victory gives the Seagulls back-to-back away wins in the top flight for the first time since 1981 and for only the second time in their entire history.

But what did we learn from the important win?

Brighton: Are they better than first thought?

Chris Hughton's side were tipped for relegation in their debut season and have since outdone pundits by totting up wins against West Brom, Newcastle and West Ham.

The Seagulls have only lost once in their last five, having fell to a 2-0 lost to Arsenal at the beginning of last month.

They are starting to look like an established Premier League team and with the likes of Knockaert, Pascual Gross and Murray in their ranks, their good run does not look like ending.

Built on solidarity and organisation

Brighton have only conceded three in their last four and as the Premier League boys you would expect teams to find breaking down their back four far easier than some have.

Instead, Hughton has constructed a strong core at the back with Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk proving to be instrumental figures for the seaside outfit.

With five clean sheets in all competitions , they head into the games against Stoke City and Manchester United in good fettle.

When will the fairy tale end?

Hughton's men have only faced Watford and Arsenal from the top-half of the Premier League, the rest have been against opposition ranked lower than them.

Although Brighton's run has arguably not been the trickiest, they have still had to overcome cagey encounters against teams placed closely around them.