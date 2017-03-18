Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford: Deeney own goal separates sides

Deeney (front) looks on as his header finds his own net | Photo: Getty images / Mike Hewitt

Troy Deeney’s own goal was enough to split Crystal Palace and Watford as the Eagles edged further away from the relegation zone.

The Hornets captain headed Yohan Cabaye’s free-kick into his own net and may even face retrospective action from the Football Association for kicking out at Luka Milivojević in the aftermath of the goal.

Wilfried Zaha the shining light in dull first half

The opening stages of the game were typical of two sides in need of points. Both teams kept the ball well but neither showed any sign of threatening the opposition’s goal. M’Baye Niang was the first to hit the target but his 30-yard strike was easily held by Wayne Hennessey.

Wilfried Zaha was the hosts’ biggest threat and had the beating of the Watford defence throughout the first half. The Ivory Coast winger felt he should have been awarded a penalty when he went to ground under challenge from Craig Cathcart, only for referee Martin Atkinson to wave away the muted protests.

The South Londoners were inspired by Zaha’s performance and appeared to grow in confidence. Mamadou Sakho twice went close with headers from set-pieces and Cabaye appeared to get in behind the Watford defence, but saw his low cross cleared.

Deeney own goal the difference

Zaha’s menace continued in the second half and he almost broke the deadlock when he surged forward but his powerful drive flew over the bar. Christian Benteke, who had a frustrating afternoon, also failed to hit the target soon after.

Niang had his own penalty appeal waved away when he appeared to be impeded by Sakho, although replays showed the French defender got a vital touch on the ball – preventing the Watford man from a near-certain goal.

Palace failed to have a shot on target all game but the game’s only goal came in their favour with just over 20 minutes remaining. Zaha, instrumental throughout, was cynically charged by Sebastian Prödl on the left-hand side. Cabaye’s resulting free-kick was met awkwardly by Deeney, who couldn’t adjust his position in time and guided a header into his own net via the post.

Deeney was hardly spared any embarrassment as replays of the goal were met with ironic cheers each time it was shown on Selhurst Park’s screen, but Deeney could be in trouble with the FA if they deem him guilty of violent conduct in the aftermath of the goal. As Deeney jogged back to the halfway line, Palace midfielder Milivojević ran across his path and the Watford captain swung a leg at the Serbian, sending him to the floor.

Zaha almost capped his performance with an assist, playing in Benteke whose touch was poor, allowing Younès Kaboul to deny the Belgian from making the game safe in Palace’s favour.

Palace had one late scare when Hennessey flapped at a high ball into the box but Niang could only loop an effort over the crossbar.

The Eagles are now 16th, three points behind Watford after their third-successive victory.