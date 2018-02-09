Memorable Match: Leicester City 4-2 Manchester City - Vardy hat-trick ends five-match winless run

Vardy bagged three (Photo: Getty Images / Christopher Lee)

Leciester City travel to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday in what promises to be an interesting clash in the Premier League.

The Foxes will look to replicate their impressive 4-2 win from 2016 at the Etihad Stadium in tomorrow’s late 5:15 kick off. There has previously been several interesting results for Claude Puel’s side in the past where goals have been the main talk after the match.

These results include an 8-4 Leicester win in 1958 as well as 5-0 victory two years later. But, this encounter last season, defied all expectations for Premier League champions who were struggling in 14th.

Vardy gets Foxes off to a flyer

Two goals in the first five minutes from Jamie Vardy and Andy King opened up the scoring for Claudio Ranieri’s men. Vardy raced past City left-back Aleksandar Kolarov to slot past Claudio Bravo, three minutes in.

It was soon two for City as King curled in a 20-yard effort after being left in space following Islam Slimani’s lay-off who setup the first two strikes.

Vardy soon got his brace on the 20th minute slotting into an empty net after rounding Bravo.

The Citizens kept most of the ball, attempting to break down a stubborn Leicester defence. Until late on where Vardy secured his hat-trick, taking advantage of a poor backpass to put Leicester 4-0 up.

Nothing but a consolation for City

Within four minutes, Kolarov got Man City’s consolation goal, placing a fine 25-yeard free-kick past Ron-Robert Zieler and into the bottom corner. Nolito inspired an unlikely come back for Pep Guardiola’s men who had now lost two back-to-back wins for the first time of the new season.

His goal saw a low cross along the Leicester box where the Spaniard was standing, only to slot home past Zieler and into the far bottom corner.

Leicester fans will be hoping for a similar result tomorrow, and push on for a Europa League position come end of the season.