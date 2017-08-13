Newcastle United 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Jonjo Shelvey red gifts Spurs comfortable win

Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign off start, beating Newcastle United comfortably by two goals to nil.

But Mauricio Pochettino's men have Jonjo Shelvey to thank for the three points. The Magpies were enjoying their return to the top flight and keeping Spurs at bay at St. James' Park until captain Shelvey received a straight red card for stamping on Dele Alli.

The dismissal allowed Spurs to take control and grab two second half goals through Alli and defender Ben Davies.

Injury galore for Newcastle

The game started slowly and the first action came when Paul Dummett was replaced by Jamaal Lascelles after he forced off with a hamstring injury.

Dwight Gayle went closest in the first 20 minutes, firing over with a rushed shot. Spurs' Christian Eriksen then went close for the visitors with a low effort which had Rob Elliot worried.

As the half drew to a close, Newcastle lost yet another defender to injury. Florian Lejeune's St. James' Park debut coming to an abrupt end after a heavy tackle by Kane.

Eriksen came close to breaking the deadlock before the break, stinging Elliot's gloves with a curling effort from outside the area.

Moment of madness

The second half started with more excitement than the entirety of the first.

Just minutes into the second period, Newcastle skipper Shelvey was shown a straight red card for stamping on Alli, who was on the ground after a challenge. Referee Andre Marriner was metres away from the incident and had the perfect view of the two players.

The Magpies midfielder was clearly irritated by Alli kicking the ball away but will now surely receive a retrospective ban.

Spurs dominate

Soon after, Spurs looked to make the advantage pay. A deflection allowed Kane to lash a half volley at goal from 12 yards out, but somehow Elliot kept the talisman out with a stunning save.

But soon enough, the visitors were ahead. Eriksen, again pulling the strings, put the ball on a plate for Alli with a lovely floated cross. The youngster met the pass first time with a controlled volley to put the visitors ahead.

After a lot of pressure in Newcastle's half, the away side doubled their advantage. The ball bobbled through a crowded penalty area and Davies was on hand to stab the ball home in a scrappy fashion.

Players from all over the pitch were trying to get in on the act now. Eric Dier saw a long range effort deflected, while Eriksen continued to search for a goal for himself.

Christian Atsu attempted to give Rafa Benitez's men a lifeline late on but failed to beat Hugo Lloris, once forcing a save and then hitting the side netting minutes later.

Kane again failed to break his curse of failing to score in August by hitting the post late on.