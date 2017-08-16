Stoke City's Joselu becomes Newcastle United's sixth summer signing

Image Credit: Getty Images / Serena Taylor

Newcastle United have announced Joselu as their sixth signing of the summer.

The Spaniard has signed a three-year-deal on Tyneside following his £5m move from Stoke City as Rafael Benítez takes a step closer to preparing his squad for the season ahead.

Joselu becomes the Magpies’ sixth addition of the summer following the arrivals of Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo and Mikel Merino.

Benítez is still confident in bringing in more players before the end of the window with a goalkeeper and Chelsea’s Kenedy high on his list of targets.

Excited to be at Newcastle

Speaking to NUFC TV following his move, Joselu said: “I’m looking forward to getting to know my teammates, the city, the training ground, the stadium and all the supporters.

"I’m very happy to be here.”

The 27-year-old revealed he already knows a lot about the club because of its “big history in the Premier League” and he regularly plays with Newcastle on the PlayStation.

Joselu admitted Benítez was another big factor in why he joined the club, saying: “It’s good for me that the manager is also from Spain.”

Despite this, the striker stressed he believes it is important that he communicates in English whenever possible as he likes to “speak the language of his home.”

Embed from Getty Images

Benítez confident he will do well

Benítez himself expressed his happiness at bringing Joselu to the club, adding: “We have known Joselu since his days at the Real Madrid academy, and we know that he has the potential to do well for us.”

The Spaniard also revealed that Joselu’s experience of the Premier League was something the club took into consideration before making their move.

“We think if we can exploit his full potential he will be a good signing for us.

“He knows and accepts the challenge we’ve given him at Newcastle United and he’s keen to come and fight for a position in the team.”