Saying Arrivederci to Alessandro Del Piero - La Cosa Più Bella Che C'è

It was the 5th of May, 2011, when Alessandro Del Piero sat down next to Andrea Agnelli to put pen to paper, in what would be “Ale’s last year in a Juventus jersey”. We were all relaxed but obviously not aware of what that would actually mean a year later.

Transferred to Juventus in 1993, nicknamed by the Old Lady’s late president Gianni Agnelli as “Il Pinturicchio”, Del Piero made his debut with Juventus against Foggia, who went on to score his first goal for the team the next fixture against Reggiana. It was, only a brief window of opportunity for Del Piero when he could start going above and beyond his duty, and it seemed he fully benefited from it, as some weeks later he scored his first hat-trick with Juventus against Parma. His success in his debut season with Juventus continued as he scored 5 goals in 11 official matches.

Alessandro Del Piero says goodbye to Juventus Stadium

Everything was obvious as the newly signed teenager, quite young but of a lot of promise, was determined to fight his way to the top of the heap and he meant to stay there.

Alessandro Del Piero went on to become the team’s captain holding the number 10 on his back after many other legends of the club like Platini did before him, and because of his versatility he managed to play in all of the positions in attack with many high regarded players of that time like Gianluca Vialli, Fabrizio Ravanelli and Zinedine Zidane to name a few. His knee injury (torn ACL) in 1998 left many of his admirers worried that he would never get back to his best playing form. He lived to tell the tale, unwilling to roll over and play dead, Alessandro didn’t disappoint. It was during this time when Pinturicchio had earned himself a new nickname by the fans “Il Fenomeno Vero”, the response to Inter’s Ronaldo who was nicknamed as “Fenomeno” by his fans.