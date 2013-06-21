What we Learned From Italy - Japan

1. Italy do not have a trequartista

This comes down to pure tactics, and Prandelli's incessant desire to play with a trequartista when in fact, he does not have one (for those unfamiliar with the term, a Trequartista is a stereotypical number 10, like Del-Piero, Totti, etc, someone who can play with or without the ball at their feet, create, and score). Giaccherini has performed well in the role thus far when Italy has deployed a 4-3-2-1, but lacks the creativity to operate with the ball by himself. Neither Marchisio or Aquilani are trequartisti either. The last time Italy looked the part of their "new attacking flair" label (against real competition I might add, i.e. discounting the 4 goal performance against San Marino), was back in November when they played Brazil. Guess what formation Prandelli put forth? After starting with his vapid, trademark 4-3-1-2 diamond shape, he brought on Alessio Cerci, switched to a 4-3-3, and the ensuing result was one of the best Italian displays since last year's Euro semi-final against Germany.

Why Prandelli insists on using a trequartista, the world may never know, but unless he drops the position, or at the very least uses Diamanti there as opposed to playing a central midfielder out of position, despite already guaranteed progression to the semi-finals, Italy will not advance beyond that point. A 4-3-3 is not the only answer, a 3-5-2 would work as well, but something must be done.

2. The four man backline just isn't working

This again, is on Prandelli. The game against Japan highlighted, rather boldly I might add, a number of weaknesses in the Italian defense when they go to a backline of 4, as opposed to 3. While yes, Japan only really scored 2 goals, the third being a rather dubious penalty decision, a better finishing team would have made it 4 or 5. Japan hit the post or crossbar at least 4 times throughout the match, and a team like Spain or Brazil would have capitalized on that.

There are two primary reasons for this, the first, and biggest is that the Italians have only one right full back on the roster; his name is Mattia De Sciglio, and he has to play the left sided full back spot due to Domenico Criscito's injury absence. Both Ignazio Abate and Christian Maggio are poor excuses for defenders, and Shinji Kagawa ran circles around the both of them. Pause for a second, and let that sink in. Now imagine what Neymar will be able to do when Italy plays Brazil on Saturday. Maggio and Abate's incompetence is magnified by the fact that Barzagli is then often forced to slide over and help cover, drawing Chiellini closer to the right as well to avoid a gap opening between the two. The result? What should have been Japan's opening goal on Wednesday when Kagawa placed an inch perfect cross onto the forehead of Maeda, who could do nothing but head straight at Buffon.

The second reason, is that after two seasons of a 3 man backline with Juventus, it is obvious that while Chiellini and Barzagli are both excellent centre-halves, they are not quite accustomed to the positional differences, and spacing of a 4 man backline. It is one thing, if Prandelli opts for this and plays a 4-3-3, as it offers more of an attacking threat (with the given Italian personnel), and lets Chiellini and Barzagli react more to counter attacks or typical flowing attacking football. However, when put under the pressure of an all out, possession based attack, it is simply not up to par, and the results were evident against Japan. Poor clearances, bundled assignments, players running into each other (Chiellini and Montolivo right before Kagawa's goal), the list goes on and on.

3. Japan has the ability to be a Dangerous team

Obviously, going up 0-2 and then losing 4-3 is evidence of serious problems within a squad, but Alberto Zaccheroni's Japan squad have the basis for a solid return next summer. Having already booked their tickets for World Cup 2014, they can leave this summer with a lot of positive thoughts. The 3 man attacking midfield line of Kagawa, Honda, and Okazaki was phenomenal, posing threat after threat for the Italians. The full-backs got up in support as well, playing capable if less than spectacular support roles, and Hasebe and Endo did a very admirable job in their holding midfield roles against one of the world's strongest midfield units.

There are however, weaknesses that must be fixed. The first that comes to mind is striker, where Maeda was invisible for much of Wednesday's match and looked a step behind Kagawa and company. The second, the centre of defense for Japan, as they were easily undone by the Italians on Giaccherini's effort, Giovinco's goal, and again the handball which led to the penalty. If Zaccheroni can shore up the defense, and find a better striker to play ahead of the attacking midfield trio, I can easily see this Japan side qualifying from the group stages next summer, barring their inclusion in a group of death.