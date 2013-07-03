Confederations Cup Award Winners

Every tournament has a victor, and every tournament has its individuals, that, one way or another, rise to the top, in glamorous or less than glamorous roles. This rehearsal (Yes Sepp Blatter, this is in fact a rehearsal) tournament was no different. Without further adeiu, we here at Vavel give you the Individual Comedic awards for the 2013 Confederations Cup.

Best of the Really Bad Hairstyles

Fashion trends are ever-changing, and in order to stay on the in one must often try and stay ahead of the curve, however, it isn't as easy as some suppose to predict exactly which path the curve will go. This summer's group of footballers was no different. Some like Mario Balotelli came back to the norm in terms of hairstyle, while others, let's just say need to reconsider a few things.

One of the biggest mistakes one can make, is coming up as a bit-part player on a poor team, and attempting to be noticed through one's haircut. Alvin Tehau is victim of this as his comb over isn't a bad choice, but bleaching the top is. Regardless of his skill, or lack-there-of, there was no coming back from this one, as he has landed solidly on this list.

Fernando Torres falls victim of attempting to pull off a traditional style when he is not cut out for it. The emotional striker opted for a buzz cut, and while it may have been a safe route, it was certainly not the right one, as it left Nando looking feminine, slightly anorexic, and decidedly younger.

However, the winner of our award goes to Uruguay and Palermo striker Abel Hernandez, for what looks like a unique combination of dreadlocks and the topknot. Simply put, whoever recommended this needs glasses.

The Overreaction Award

No awards list is complete without the classic overreaction award. While most fans like emotion, overreacting to performing something you're supposed to be good at makes it look like you have luck, as opposed to skill. Loathe as I am to do so, there is nobody more suited for this award than Tahitian goalkeeper, Mikael Roche , for his immense overreaction to occupying the goal when Fernando Torres missed a penalty. Reread that. The goalkeeper did nothing at all, he was the beneficiary of luck and the incompetence of Fernando Torres. That is what he is celebrating. Did I mention his team was losing 8-0? C'mon man.

Inglorious Bastards Award

There is only one recipient for this award, and that is Spain. While routing a country on the international stage is one thing, to continue humiliating them, and scoring goals with under 10 minutes left is downright disrespectful, disgraceful, and classless. That is what Spain proved to be when they annihilated Tahiti 10-0, scoring 2 additional goals in the last 12 minutes of the match.

The Alexei Lalas Award

While Alexei Lalas gets paid to sit behind a desk and repeatedly spew stupidity, others aren't so fortunate. However, Alexei is not alone when it comes to brainless comments. In addition to saying "Don’t speak of it as a rehearsal tournament," (umm isn't that what it is?), he also had this gem, clearly showing what FIFA are concerned about.

"When we started this competition, there was some uncertainty as to what would happen when we realised about this social unrest, but it was an extraordinary competition." -Sepp Blatter, FIFA President

Yeah Sepp, great tournament, that is, in regards to football played and money made. But, when you bring up social unrest at the beginning of the sentence, then completely disregard it by categorizing it under an "extraordinary competition," there are problems. Are you aware of the massive protests that went on? Are you aware of the 5 police casualties, the 2 civilian deaths, dozens of civilian injuries, and hundreds of arrests that happened during the Ceremony? Of course not, Sepp had money on his mind when he spoke.

Golden Gaffe

While Neymar narrowly missed out on the golden boot, he will not miss out this time around, as the Selecao star had his acting skills on display throughout the entire tournament. Now, it may be unfair to saddle Neymar with the award, as he is also the most watched player, but spare your tears, his class as a diver is second to none, as he was ready and able to display this summer.

Lastly, a few thoughts to sum everything up. Stephan El Shaarawy was left off the hairstyles list due to the fact that his doesn't look terrible, it's really just absurd. Gary Lineker was one of many to point out that golden age of glamorous Brazilian footballing names is over, and is making way to a bunch of English names such as Bernard, Fred, Oscar, Lucas, and everyone's favorite green mutant Hulk, which by the looks of his rear, may have more in common with the green man than just a name. Next summer will undoubtedly unveil a new crop of award winners, but for now, these gentleman get the spotlight, regardless of whether or not they want it.