New documents surface indicating Radamel Falcao lied about his age

Radamel Falcao was one of the most wanted strikers in the world this summer, before AS Monaco snapped up the Colombian for around 50 million. The transfer came as a shock as it seemed the former Porto striker was destined to sign for Real Madrid.

Falcao had an outstanding 2012/13 La Liga campaign, scoring 34 league goals in 40 league appearances. He was an integral part of the Atletico Madrid side which defeated Real Madrid in the Copa Del Rey final, to win the trophy for the first time since 1996.

Although Monaco seemed confident in the Colombian living up to the huge price tag, it seems that the French club may have gotten more than they bargained for in the deal. This next paragraph shows a quite unusual lie made by Falcao quite some time ago.

Falcao’s date of birth is registered with FIFA as 10th February 1986, but according to the civil registration records of one of his former primary schools, the Colegio San Pedro Claver de Bucaramanga, it seems that his date of birth is actually be 10th February 1984 – making the striker 29, not 27-years-old. The document also reveals that his place of birth is actually the Colombian capital of Bogota, and not San Marta. Below is the document in question:

Former Inter and Partizan Belgrade player, Taribo West, was also accused of committing a similar offence earlier this year. Ex-president of Partizan, Zarko Zecevic, stated: "He joined us saying he was 28. We only later found out he was 40, but he was still playing well so I don’t regret having him on the team."