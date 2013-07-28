Deportivo Quito: All Heart, No Money

In modern football, we are often staggered by the amount of money that certain players move from one team to another with “relative” ease. Maybe we have been numbed to a point when numbers are shocking when they are actually not record-breaking or near that point. The same goes for roster salaries and revenues of some of the big clubs in Europe.

That is a distant reality in South America. Deportivo Quito in Ecuador are in the midst of their worst economic crisis in history and are no oil barons, sheiks or magnates looking in South America for new play toys.

The sad part is that Deportivo Quito’s current situation is not something out of the norm within Ecuadorian football. There are other clubs that find themselves in economic dire straits.

One of the most publicized examples of the last few months is that of El Nacional, Ecuador’s military side that historically has fielded domestic players only since their inception. This team’s economic issues are so severe, that had a national telethon to raise funds for the club just last weekend.

Last year’s annual champ, Barcelona, had issues with the taxman and had sectors of their stadium embargoed as well as certain assets retained as security for US$ 700 thousand in outstanding taxes and social security payments owed.

Deportivo Quito’s story is intriguing, because of the publicity as well as the team’s results up to now. Every week the news headlines in the Ecuadorian press were the same. “Deportivo’s Players Walkout Over Unpaid Salaries” is the consensus headline until an eleventh hour agreement is reached and La Academia ends up playing. The partial payments aren’t even paid if not for the incessant threats of suspension from the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) in conjunction with the player’s association.

Deportivo Quito’s players did not receive their first paycheck of the year until late April. Yes, that is shocking, but what makes it even worse was that they received their last paycheck of 2012 back in late October. As of publication of this article, they were still owed two months salary in addition to the US$ 180 thousand they owe several former players.

Despite all this you would not know this just on simply watching them play. They ended up in second place last semester and are again near the top of the Ecuadorian league after five rounds right now. They have the league’s leading goalscorer in Argentine Federico Nieto and one of the most touted playmakers in the league in Alex Colón. Colón already received a callup to the national team and has also been rumored to move to a few Mexican clubs in the near future. Ecuadorian international Jorge Guagua as well as defenders Geovanny Caicedo and Isaac Mina are the anchors for this team. Also add former former Inter Milan and Uruguayan international goalkeeper Fabián Carini. This team is not a ragtag bunch. They are an experienced squad, several of them have participated in World Cup and some were on this squad’s 2011 title winning side.

Coach Rubén Darío Insúa praised his players last semester when they were on the edge of forfeiting matches because of well over seven months of unpaid wages. “I can’t ask anything of these players. They are giving their all on the pitch,” said the Argentine coach. “The sad part is that the only time they eat is at the club.”

They aren’t jut participating, they are contending. Last semester they hung in the race for the semester title until the final two rounds. They overtook an Emelec side that had a historic start in league play, but stumbled towards the end.

Forward Walter Calderón talked about the friction with the team and the club’s brass as a situation that is like “sticking with a pin and no blood coming out”. The debts of the club are constantly passed from board member to the other and nothing is ever resolved.

“When a player has the most minimal problem, the administrators want to cut the player’s head off. They want to retire him if possible. At the same time there is no accountability for them,” added Calderón. “The team tries to overcome these mental blocks.”

This came as a result of the comments made by club vicepresident Diego Pabón when he said that the players were “right up to a certain point” in demanding their pending salaries. Pabón, like several other owners blaming the lack of moneys coming from television rights owned by the FEF. The same rights sold to the four state-owned channels in an Argentine Futbol Para Todos-like takeover of that property.

Through all of this turmoil, they have been able to endure and on the pitch their results have been nothing short of marvelous. They were able to pull together yet again and defeat the team that is their complete antithesis financially. They were able to defeat the Millonarios , the team that was founded by industrious New York state native George Capwell back in the 1920’s and backed by the national electric company, by the score of 2-0.

The result helped El Chulla climb back into the race for the second semester crown after almost having to forfeit the season for lack of payments. For the second time this year they became El Bombillo’s (The Lightbulb) “black beast”.

This result comes on the heels of another convulsed week where the players did not attend the concentración (concentrations) prior to a match due to owed moneys. This is a concept used by many teams in the South America to sequester the players so they avoid all distractions.

Still despite well in debt, the focus for the club was put in perspective by coach Insúa. “We are focused to play the final matches on December 15th and 22nd. That is our objective.” Until then, they have to battle on two fronts. They have to battle their rivals as they look to fight for the league title like they did back in 2011. They also have to battle against their bosses who refuse to pay them. This battle will continue to be the more taxing of the two that they have as of right now.

