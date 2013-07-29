Chucho Benítez Passes Away

Chucho Benítez' passing was shocking not just to the Ecuadorian footballing fraternity. It was also a hard pill to swallow as the former Club América goalscorer made his debut with his new team. It was just three weeks ago when Mexican football was hoping that one of the most dominant goalscorers in the league would remain with the Coapa side. His announcement at Qatari side El-Jaish was one of the biggest signings in that country's history, before this tragic story began to develop early Monday morning in Ecuador. The news started to be filtered early this morning when his father-in-law, former Ecuadorian international Cleber Chalá, put out these two tweets:
"A great one has left us, he was a great one. Forever Chucho."
Se nos fue un grande eterno por siempre chucho— Cleber Chala (@chala_cleber) July 29, 2013
You will always live in our hearts, Chucho
Viviras en nuestros corazones por siempre chucho— Cleber Chala (@chala_cleber) July 29, 2013
After that, the football media on this side of the Atlantic went into overdrive and the news was slowly being confirmed. Then the club came out with this tweet on their official handle:
Eljaish management extends their sincere condolenses to the family of the late football player,Christian Benitez who passed away Today.— Eljaish Sports Club (@EljaishSC) July 29, 2013
Chalá later on was interviewed on Rumba Deportiva in Ecuador and confirmed the news. He received a call from his daughter around 3am letting him know that Chucho was admitted to the hospital because of strong stomach pains. Supposedly he started to feel them earlier in the day, those were the symptoms of appendicitis. His condition became complicated as it evolved into peritonitis.
Eventually, this would lead to cardiac arrest and his eventual death while still waiting for the doctor to arrive. The official version should be released by the Ecuadorian Football Federation sometime today. Christian Benítez had a complicated life but wanted to follow his father's footsteps. His dad was none other than the legendary El Nacional goalscorer, Ermen Benítez. He was able to get out of his father's footsteps and carve out a stellar career in Ecuadorian football. This led him to be signed by Santos Laguna and then he would have a brief spell in the Premier League with Birmingham back in 2009-2010. He would return to Mexico to play at Santos Laguna and then head to Club América where he would win the league title just a few months ago.
