Chucho Benítez Passes Away

Chucho Benítez' passing was shocking not just to the Ecuadorian footballing fraternity. It was also a hard pill to swallow as the former Club América goalscorer made his debut with his new team. It was just three weeks ago when Mexican football was hoping that one of the most dominant goalscorers in the league would remain with the Coapa side. His announcement at Qatari side El-Jaish was one of the biggest signings in that country's history, before this tragic story began to develop early Monday morning in Ecuador. The news started to be filtered early this morning when his father-in-law, former Ecuadorian international Cleber Chalá, put out these two tweets:

"A great one has left us, he was a great one. Forever Chucho."

Se nos fue un grande eterno por siempre chucho — Cleber Chala (@chala_cleber) July 29, 2013

You will always live in our hearts, Chucho

Viviras en nuestros corazones por siempre chucho — Cleber Chala (@chala_cleber) July 29, 2013

After that, the football media on this side of the Atlantic went into overdrive and the news was slowly being confirmed. Then the club came out with this tweet on their official handle: