Quotes in Calcio

Below is a collection of quotes gathered from Italian papers, various websites, and verified Team Twitter accounts.

Rumours out of Florence are that Adem Ljajic has turned down a contract renewal from Delle Valle and a transfer to Tottenham, and will settle only for Milan.

Pogba recently rejoined Juventus after an extended summer vacation was awarded to the U-20 World Cup participant and had this to say in an interview :

“As for myself, yes I am returning to Juve as a World Cup winner, but I also know I have to continue working and growing at Juventus."- Juventus.It

Inter President Massimo Moratti on selling part of Internazionale to Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir:

“The real problem is revenue. Those are the resources necessary for development. I am worried about the future of the club. That’s all apart from the expansion of the brand on the international market, which also has to be done."- Gazzetta Dello Sport

New (reused?) Chelsea coach Jose Mourinho had this to say about former side Inter and new boss Walter Mazzari following a friendly between the two clubs.

“I now know Mazzarri well enough to say he can give Inter what they need now: a clear path and a precise idea to begin from." - Football-Italia.com

Catania Boss Maran during a press conference following a training session :

"The first phase of work was satisfactory, now comes more demanding tests"- Verified Team twitter feed

This should come as a relief to fans as the team has already parted ways with starters Franceso Lodi, Alejandro Gomez, and Giovanni Marchese this summer.

And finally, there has been much to do about AC Milan star Stephan El Shaarawy amid rumours multiple clubs have made massive bids for his services. Given his less than stellar form at the end of last season, it will be reassuring to Milan fans that SES has no desires to go anywhere else (he seems legitimately sincere about it too).

“I have been a Milan fan since childhood, so being here is a dream come true. I would never have left, not even faced with an offer from Real Madrid. I’d have said no to any team." - Tuttosport