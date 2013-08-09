Amid Controversy And Criticism Mexico Give List For Ivory Coast Friendly

There were delays at the Mexican Football Federation (FeMexFut) after what has been one of the most tempestuous few weeks climaxed to an even higher crescendo. Oh, I am not talking about the excitement surrounding the national team's upcoming match against Cote D'Ivoire in New York next week.

For weeks, this Chepo de la Torre callup was begin analyzed but for other reasons. The reality that many were expecting to see emerge out of all this came out in a double dose as both Christían Giménez and Damián Álvarez were both called up for national team duty. This was something that was expected, but to have two naturalized Mexicans on the squad would have raised tremendous eyebrows and would see several fans as well as pundits scream to high heaven.

Álvarez returns to the national team after over a year-long absence, but for "El Chaco" it is the beginning of a new phase of his career despite having been called up by Diego Maradona for Argentina prior to the 2010 World Cup. Giménez did dress for Argentina for an international friendly, but he did not step onto the pitch.

Clembuterol

Surprisingly what the usual hot button topic was a bit more reserved after the clembuterol decision was made by FeMexFut. The highest footballing authority in that country decided to not hand down suspensions to two players that turned up positive for the amine just a few days ago after taking part in Liga MX matches.

No se Aplicará Sanción Para los Jugadores con Resultados Analíticos Adversos http://t.co/BS9fhYC9ci — FEMEXFUT (@FEMEXFUTOFICIAL) August 9, 2013

This was the same decision that was made back in 2011 when players of the national team also tested postive for the clembuterol. FeMexFut did not release the names of the players as per Article 74, paragraph 2 of the FIFA Antidoping Regulations. This measure was taken after the charges were dismissed as the investigation showed that the players "accidentally ate contaminated meat" and that the players "took all the necessary measures to avoid the consumption of the banned substance."

1.- Jesús Corona Cruz Azul 2.- Alfredo Talavera Toluca 3.- Severo Meza Monterrey 4.- Miguel Layun America 5.- Francisco Javier Rodríguez América 6.- Diego Reyes FC Porto 7.- Héctor Moreno Espanyol de Barcelona 8.- Jorge Torres Nilo Tigres 9.- Carlos Salcido Tigres 10.- Jesús Zavala Monterrey 11.- Gerardo Torrado Cruz Azul 12.- Christian Gimenez Cruz Azul 13.- Luis Montes León 14.- Fernando Arce Tijuana 15.- Giovani Dos Santos Villarreal 16.- Marco Fabián Guadalajara 17.- Ángel Reyna Veracruz 18.- Damián Álvarez Tigres 19.- Oribe Peralta Santos 20.- Raúl Jiménez América

