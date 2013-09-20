Fernando Llorente: Bench warmer?

If any of you have been on twitter recently, and I’m under the assumption that most of you have, you’ve either seen or been part of the slew of Juventus tifosi that want Llorente to start being integrated, and want it to happen NOW. This was never more evident following the Champions League draw with FC Copenhagen on Tuesday.  By the 60 minute mark of the match my Timeline was split between two categories, those who wanted Llorente to come on at least for a cameo, and those who said “if he is ready, Conte will use him.” I’m going to attempt to provide a clear train of thought on all this, look at both parties views, and then ultimately give my opinion (and go deeper than "Unless you see him in practice every day it is not for you to criticize") on when Juventini will see El Rey Leon in action.

First, the argument for why he should be played as soon as possible. He signed on with the side before Tevez did, featured quite a bit during the International cup over the summer, the sooner he gets integrated the better it will be in the long term, and he adds a different dimension to the attack that is currently lacking. Granted, not all of those points are objectively true, but there are arguments that can be made for them.

So, for starters, Conte has always made it perfectly clear that he fields those players who perform the best in practice. There is a lot that goes into this, namely, work rate, understanding of the system, fitness levels, and just overall dedication to the cause. It seems logical, that since Llorente starting training with the side before Tevez did, and even dedicated himself to learning Italian, he should have a perfectly good understanding of what Conte wants. Not to mention, Conte’s training sessions are famously tough, and there has been no word that Llorente has not be able to manage them. Even over the summer, Llorente was chosen over Giovinco and Quagliarella both to feature in the Guinness Cup, yet seems to have since been placed behind them both in the pecking order. If Conte trusted him then, why not now? It doesn’t follow. The quicker Llorente gets used to game time, especially in early season provinciale matches, the quicker he will be ready for Champions League fixtures later on. Conte’s Juve has been all about team chemistry, work rate, and being one cohesive, destructive, unit. The quicker Llorente can become a part of that, the better the team will be in the long run. After all, he does add another dimension to the attack when he is on the pitch. He’s the upper middle class’s version of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, without the attitude. Great with his back to the goal, great hold up play, world class aerial threat, adds a lot to set pieces, and surprisingly agile with ball at his feet. He is a classic prima punta with ball skills and creativity of an average seconda punta, which translate to being superb for someone of his stature.  Now let me ask you, is there a team aside from the European giants, and Monaco, who don’t need/want that to become an integrated part of their attack? It makes the utmost sense for Conte to go ahead with the switch now, let him bond with Tevez, and give the man the faith and confidence he needs to prosper and regain his form.