Galatasaray sack coach Fatih Terim

Galatasaray have parted company with veteran coach Fatih Terim in his third spell with the club. The coach was in a 2-hour board meeting earlier today at at the Türk Telekom Arena and the club decided to part ways with the Turkey interim coach. The club confirmed that Terim rejected a 2-year contract extension from the board and the club decided to terminate his contract. Club president Ünal Aysal confirmed that Terim had a decision to make earlier today

"A problem has been created, We need to talk about the best interests of Galatasaray and the Turkish National Team and reach a decision within the next 24-48 hours. We haven't entered talks with any other managers yet but if Terim leaves we will enter talks with the best domestic and foreign coaches immediately."

Fatih Terim won two Süper Lig and Türkiye Kupası in his third stint with the club since 2011. He also managed to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals with the club. During his first stint during 1996-2000 he won 4 Süper Lig titles, double Türkiye Kupası and TFF Süper Kupatitles titles, and a UEFA Cup. He led the U-21 Turkey team to winning the Mediterranean Games in 1993 and Turkey senior side to the UEFA European Championship semi-finals in 2008.