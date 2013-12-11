Fluminense To Stay In Top Flight

There is a great term in Brazilian football on winning matches outside the pitch- Tapetão. There teams have won and lost matches from the administrative side. Well, Brazilian football prepare for an episode like this to emerge after recently relegated Fluminense found out about an irregularity in Portuguesa's starting lineup in the final round of the season.

In the 78th minute, midfielder Héverton came on to replace Wanderson in a scoreless draw against Grêmio. The only issue here is that Héverton was sent off in the 36th round when Portuguesa fell to Bahía at the Arena Fonte Nova 1-0. The league's Superior Tribunal od Sporting Justice (STJD) ruled that the player would serve a two-match ban. Strangely, the player appeared in the match and this set off all types of bells and whistles in Laranjeiras.

According to a report from Globo Esporte, Fluminense have already began to spin their wheels as have the CBF. According to the report, the CBF will send a formal complaint to the STJD pointing out the infraction. Meanwhile, the secretary general of the STJD, Paulo Schmitt, stated that if there was an infraction the penalty would be a four-point deduction for A Lusa.

This is why Fluminense would be so adamant to follow through and get a decision that would favor them immensely. If Portuguesa were to get four points docked, they would fall all the way to 17th place. This would relegate the Canindé-based side and would keep Fluminense in the first division. The 2012 champs ended the season in 17th place with 46 points and lost the initial tiebreaker with Criciuma as they only had 12 wins compared to the 13 for the Santa Catarina-based squad.

Schmitt also mentioned to Globo Esporte that he was waiting for the CBF's statement and then based on that he would make a decision based on the gatherings. "(This decision) could carry a deduction of three points plus whatever points were earned by the clubs in those matches," said Schmitt. "I know there will be lots of talk about tapetão, but it was Portuguesa's mistake. The law is for everyone."

Another team that would also suffer the same fate would be Flamengo. The rubronegro fielded former Brazilian international André Santos in a 1-1 draw against newly crowned champs Cruzeiro. The former Arsenal man will also be on the CBF statement after having been sent off in the Copa do Brasil final and he would have to serve a one-match ban in the next league date. This point possible point deduction would not affect Flamengo as much as compared to Portuguesa, although they would end up saved by a single, solitary point. Their Copa Libertadores spot would also remain intact.

FOLLOW JUAN ON TWITTER