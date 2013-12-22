Inter vs. Milan: How We Lived It

21:45. Thank you for following VAVEL UK's live coverage of the Derby della Madonnina. A moment of magic from Palacio proved to be the difference tonight in another thrilling derby at San Siro.

21:44 Palacio's goal:

FULL TIME: Milan 0 - 1 Inter

94' CHANCE MILAN!! Balotelli chips the ball to the back post, and with the goal gaping, De Jong is unable to rise high enough to head the ball goalward!

93' Muntari has been sent off!

92' Palacio strikes from long range, but his effort flies well over the bar.

90' Four minutes to be added on.

86' Outstanding play from Palacio! Guarin rifles a low cross to the near post where Inter's top scorer is on hand to backheel the ball into the bottom left corner.

86' GGGGGGOOOOOAAALLLLLLL!!!!!!!! PALACIO FOR INTER!

81' Inter substitution: Icardi on for Cambiasso

80' CHANCE INTER! Palacio controls the ball on the penalty area and cleverly turns Bonera. The former Genoa man's sunsequent oscillating effort is parried away from goal by Abiatti, who after a low cross from the right, is forced into another good save; this time from his teammate, Zapata.

78' A great spell of pressure from Inter, culminates in a wild volley from Kovacic from just outside the penalty area. Inter are looking the more likely at the moment!

76' Milan subsitution: Matri on for Saponara.

75' Fifthteen minutes to go! Can either side get the winner?

72' From a 30 yard costless kick, Balotelli attempts to find the top left corner, but sees his effort curl wide of the post.

68' Inter substitution: Kuzmanovic on for Zanetti

66' After a quick break led by Palacio, Nagatomo cuts infield and rifles an effort goalward. However, his shot is read well and smothered by Abiatti.

62' The derby is really heating up now! De Jong flies into a challenge with Kovacic, and unsurprisingly, Kovacic comes off the worst.

57' Inter substitution: Kovacic on for Taider.

55' Balotelli again! The forward meets a cross from the left with the outside of his foot, and is unlucky to see his 15 yard volley curl just wide of the post.

53' Chance! Balotelli is released by Muntari on the left hand side of the penalty area. The Italian striker cuts back inside and rifles the ball toward the bottom right corner; however, Handanovic is able to get a strong hand to the ball to prevent the opening goal of the game. Good play from Balo.

50' It's all Inter at the moment! Campagnaro rises well at the back post and heads the ball back across goal, but Zapata is on hand to clear the ball.

49' Inter are looking to get forward much more in this second half.

We're underway for the second half!

20:52 Milan substitution: Emanuelson on for Constant

20:48. Milan controlled the majority of the first half, but Inter, at times, have also threatened. It will be interesting to see if Milan can capitalise upon their dominance, or if Inter can trun the tide in the second half.

HALF TIME: Inter 0 - 0 Milan

45' Chance! Cambiasso finds himself with a costless header at the near post from a costless kick, but he is unable to find the far corner. Great opportunity for Inter, who have, so far, been outplayed.

43' Muntari with a dangerous challenge on Jonathan! Inter's Jonathan miscontrols the ball, and with both players stretching for the ball, Muntari goes over the top of the ball and catches Jonathan in the shin. Poor challenge from Muntari.

39' Big penalty appeal from Palacio! A low cross into the near post is shielded by Palacio, who is then seemingly chopped down by Zapata's sliding challenge. The referee waves play on, however replays suggest that a penalty could easily have been given.

34' Palacio is very isolated in the final third at the moment. The Inter midfield need to push up and support their lone striker.

30' HOW DID HE MISS? Handanovic's feeble attempt to clear the ball from a corner kick is flick to Poli by Bonera. With the goalkeeper on the ground and three players on the goal line, Poli's volley flies over the top of the crossbar. The former Inter player should have at least hit the target.

24' Great cross from Taider! The midfielder curls a menacing ball to the back post, where Nagatomo is able to steal in behind De Sciglio. The Asian player of the year however, fails to gain any real purchase on his subsequent header, and the ball goes well wide.

22' Muntari burst through the middle and unleashes a daisy cutter which goes wide of the post. Milan have, so far, looked the more dangerous side going forward.

20' Despite his age, Zanetti has been the most impressive player for Inter so far.

16' Guarin goes close! The Chelsea target attempts an audacious volley from 25 yards which flies narrowly past Abbiati's right post.

12' Poor keeping from Handanovic. The Inter goalkeeper is unable to deal with a tame Kaka effort from just outside the penalty area, and is fortunate to see the referee blow his whistle when Balotelli was following up.

10' Chance! A cross from the right hand side from De Sciglio ricochet's off Kaka and falls to Balotelli 15 yards from goal. Balotelli's volley is well controlled and goes just over the crossbar.

8' Debutant, Saponara, flicks the ball through Campagnaro's legs before passing the ball out to Balotelli on the right of the penalty area. The Italian's subsequent effort on goal is blocked however, and fails to trouble Handanovic in the Inter goal.

5' Guarin attempts to play Palacio through on goal on the right hand side of the penalty area. His pass however, is too heavy and Abbiati gathers the ball comfortably.

3' It has been a very lively start to proceedings. Inter are pressing Milan very quickly in the final third, which has led to a number of misplaced passes from the Rossoneri defenders.

1' Muntari chops down Guarin cynically to end what could have been a decisive break from Inter.

KICK OFF at San Siro

19:47. Zanetti and Kaka will weat the captain's armbands this evening.

19:32. Earlier today, Juventus and Roma recorded comprehensive four goal victories over Atalanta and Catania respectively, while Hellas Verona also defeated Lazio 4-1.

19:27. The last time the two sides met, El Shaarawy's goal was cancelled out by Scheltto's second half goal:

19:20. Mazzarri spoke of the importance of the Derby della Madonnina: "Rationally, the derby is worth three points like any other game, but we realise the difference in this game's importance because of the fans."

19:17. During his pre-match press conference, Milan manager, Max Allegri, stated that rumours regarding his future were pointless before such a big game:"Talk about my future ahead of a game of this magnitude is pointless. It is something that I don't want to discuss. I am hopeful that the squad will not be distracted by this talk, and instead focus on the task at hand. We need to climb up the table, progress in the UEFA Champions League and reach the Coppa Italia final."

19:16. Inter starting XI: Handanovic; Campagnaro, Rolando, Juan Jesus; Jonathan, Taider, Cambiasso, Zanetti, Nagatomo; Guarin; Palacio.

19:15. AC Milan starting XI: Abbiati; De Sciglio, Bonera, Zapata, Constant; De Jong, Muntari, Poli; Saponara Kaka; Balotelli.

19:12. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of the Milan derby.