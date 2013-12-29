England's best all-time XI

The England national team have always been there or thereabouts in World Cups and European Championships throughout the history of football, and along with this have had too many world-class players to count. With the 2014 World Cup just around the corner, and us England fans needing some cheering up after a number of poor performances recently, with qualification for the World Cup finals only just secured, I have decided to assemble an eleven of England’s best ever players. Who makes this cut will be based on attainment both at club level and at international level.

GK –Gordon Banks

This one was a tough one, with England having had some very good goalkeepers over the years. Peter Shilton, David Seaman et al. Banks has been chosen, not only because of his undoubted quality which saw him as a mainstay for Leicester City and Stoke City over a period of 13 years, but also because of his importance to the 1966 World Cup winning side. In his prime, it would be nigh on impossible to exclude him from any club side.

DR –Gary Neville

The Bury-born defender was one of the prodigies of the famous “Class of ‘92” at Manchester United, accompanied by talents like David Beckham and Ryan Giggs. He was a key cog in the Red Devils’ side for nearly 20 years, playing over 600 times for the Old Trafford team. He also played 85 times for the national team, and despite not winning anything rightly deserves this place in the team.

DC –Bobby Moore

This West Ham legend is not only heralded by the Hammers, but by fans around the country for his starring performances at club and international level. The defender was captain of his country during that win at the ’66 World Cup, and gained 108 caps for his country throughout a long and fruitful career. He also played every minute of every game for the Three Lions, and his status in the English game earns him this spot.

DC –Billy Wright

Another player to have gained a century of caps for his country is Billy Wright, who was in fact the first ever player to accomplish this in football. The former captain spent his entire career with Midlands club Wolverhampton Wanderers making over 500 appearances. He also played 105 times for the senior England side, with 90 of these as captain. It wouldn’t feel right not to have him in an all-time side.

DL –Emlyn Hughes

Whilst some may have argued for the inclusion of Ashley Cole at left-back, Hughes gets the starting berth instead in this line up. The versatile player was an integral part of the superb Liverpool side in the 1970s, captaining the side for a time during their success. He also skippered the England team on occasion, during his 11-year era. He played 62 times for his country, and while this may not be as much as some others, he is certainly deserving of this recognition.

MR –Stanley Matthews

This winger, who played consistently for over 30 years in England’s league system is deservedly on this list. The stalwart may have only played 54 times for the national side during this time (not including 29 caps for an English wartime team during World War II), but 783 appearances in all competitions for Stoke City and Blackpool most definitely tell a story of his quality.

MC –Paul Scholes

One of several high-quality English midfielders to have emerged in the last couple of decades is Paul Scholes. Another disciple of the “Class of ‘92” is quite rightly included, for his ability and contribution to a very good Manchester United side in the 1990s and 2000s. The Salford-born midfielder played 66 times for his country, and took part in two World Cups and two European Championships to boot. I have a feeling that there’d be some sort of uprising if I didn’t include Scholes, but he is still more than worthy of being in the centre of midfield of this team.

MC –Bobby Charlton

Another Manchester United stalwart, Bobby Charlton was always going to make this team, however it was difficult to decide where to place him on the field. He started as a forward, but graduated to the midfield area through his career. There are few reasons to argue against how good Charlton was at his best; after all, he scored superb goals and influenced games whoever he played for. The now-76-year-old is the top scorer for both United and England, playing over 750 times for his club and 106 times internationally.

ML –John Barnes

John Barnes was part of that famous Liverpool side in the 1980s and stayed until the late 1990s, but was also an integral part of Watford’s 80s side too. The Jamaican-born winger played 79 times for England over a period over 12 years, including at the 1990 World Cup in which the Three Lions reached the semi-finals before inevitably bowing out on penalties.

ST –Gary Lineker

‘Goldenballs’, as the Leicester-born striker was known, is a difficult addition to make to this list. There’s been so many top-class strikers who’ve turned out for England during their career. The former Barcelona man starred for his nation during the ‘80s and ‘90s, especially at the 1990 World Cup. In total, he made 80 appearances internationally and scored 48 goals, which is why he warrants a place in this team.

ST –Dixie Dean

Kevin Keegan, Alan Shearer or Andy Cole could have easily made the cut, but it can be argued that Everton legend, Dixie Dean, deserves the final place the most. The Wirral-born attacker may only have played for his country 16 times, but more than proved his quality for the Three Lions and at club level. He scored 18 in 16 at international level between 1927-1932, along with 425 goals in 489 games for various clubs. The late striker is more than deserving of being the final person on this England team-sheet.