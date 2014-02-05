Real Madrid have one foot in the Copa del Rey final

Copa del Rey semi-final 1st leg between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The match was played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Real Madrid crusied to victory inside a packed Santiago Bernabeu and all but sealed a place in the Copa del Rey final.

The Madrid derby started in unsurprising style as Real Madrid's Pepe, Alvaro Arbeloa and Atletico's Diego Costa were all involved in some typical theatrics but the games first goal came when the former of those three found the back of the net thanks to a big deflection.

Portuguese defender Pepe hit a relatively calm strike from the edge of the area only for the ball to cannon off Emiliano Insua and fizz past Thibaut Courtois in the Atletico goal.

Diego Simeone's men responded well but they found the defensive duo of Pepe and Sergio Ramos hard to break down, pushing the increasingly frustrated Diego Costa to become even more agitated.

Miranda's effort almost gave the visitors a chance back into the game but his effort was saved by the in-form Iker Casillas.

Carlo Ancelotti's men waited until after the break to increase the lead when youngster Jese poked the ball past Thibaut Courtois after some superb play by Angel Di Maria.

Luka Modric was then on hand to produce an all important defensive clearance as he denied Diego Godin from close range and moments later Real Madrid would further go ahead when Di Maria's deflected effort trickled over the line.

Ancelotti's men take a 3-0 lead into next Tuesday's second leg at the Vicente Calderon and to make matters worse, Atletico will be without Diego Costa who picked up a yellow card, thus suspended him for the return leg.