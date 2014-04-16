Halfway there: VAVEL catches up with Andy Smith midway through his 5,500 mile cycle across Brazil
Andy and his bike inside the Maracana.

When we last talked to Andy, Brazil was ready and waiting. The bike was named (Brenda incase you’re wondering), he had cycled around Vicarage Road and the daunting task of a 5,500 mile cycle around the World Cup’s host nation was imminent.

Now the 35-year-old has just surpassed the halfway point of this massive fundraising event, the option of a second interview was too good to resist as we talk about what has happened so far with the man himself.

Hello Andy, pleasure to catch up with you once again! Can you believe it’s been three months since you began this journey?

“Not really because the time has flown by, but now that I cast my mind back it's incredible to think of the huge number of places I've visited and people I've met in Brazil so far.”

We’ve seen that your application to stay in the country for a few more months has been granted, enjoying it that much?

“Oh yes, I love it here, but the plan was always to stay for the maximum 6 months that I'm allowed on a tourist visa = 5 months of cycling and one month of World Cup.”