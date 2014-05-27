2014 FIFA World Cup Preview: Nigeria

This will be Nigeria’s second time of featuring at the FIFA World Cup finals as African champions. The first time was back in 1994 when the Clemens Westerhof led team conquered the rest of Africa en route to their maiden appearance at the world cup in USA.

In 2010, the FIFA World cup was hosted on the African soil and many had hoped for the Super Eagles to shine like a million stars. As expectation weighed heavily on Nigeria at the tournament, they could not go beyond the group stage and to even make matters worse, they finished bottom of the group that had Argentina, Greece and South Korea. More disappointment followed when Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2012 African Cup of Nations- their lowest ebb in recent times.

2013 however, washed away the sorrows of the past. They rose beyond expectations to be crowned African champions after 19 odd years and with the team that former captain and now coach of the side, Stephen Keshi has built; hope is renewed ahead of Brazil.

Qualifying:

Drawn in Group F with Malawi, Kenya and Namibia, the Nigerians were always massive favourites to reach the final play-off round of qualifying, and they did not lose any matches in the group stage. They did draw three times, once against each opponent, with the most worrying result a 1-1 at home to Kenya when only a second half injury time goal by Nnamdi Oduamadi won the point.

Once in the two-legged play-off, the Eagles drew the lowest-ranked team in Ethiopia and despite the improvement of the east Africans, Nigeria were seldom threatened in winning away 2-1 and at home 2-0. This will be Nigeria’s fifth appearance at the finals where it is hoped that the team will be re-energized for the challenge ahead.

“Amazing; I am so excited, more than excited, it’s something out of this world to put on this shirt and where this barge to represent my Country in Brazil. It’s just amazing, it’s something that everyone wishes for; I thank God for it and I feel so glad” Nigeria and Lille Goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama told FIFA TV.

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Vincent Enyeama (Lille), Austin Ejide (Hapoel, ISR), Chigozie Agbim (Gombe United), Daniel Akpeyi (Warri Wolves)

There is no doubt saying that Vincent Enyeama is the best goalkeeper presently on the African continent, fresh from winning the Marc Vivian Foe award for the best African player in the Ligue 1. It makes him the first Nigerian, the first goalkeeper and first player from English speaking Africa to be named France's Ligue 1 African player of the season.

The Nigeria assistant captain played all 38 championship games for his club Lille this season, conceding just 25 goals. He will remain the first choice for Stephen Keshi. Austin Ejide featured 33 times for Hapoel Beer Sheva en route to a 2nd place league finish in Israel. He comes with a lot of experience as well with 30 caps for Nigeria having made his debut back in 2001. He will challenge Enyeama for the No1 spot but it is unclear who will be third choice between Chigozie Agbim and Daniel Akpeyi. The former failed to impress at the 2014 CHAN and that may be his undoing.

Defenders: Elderson Echiejile (AS Monaco), Juwon Oshaniwa (FC Ashdod), Efe Ambrose (Celtic), Godfrey Oboabona (Rizespor), Azubuike Egwuekwe (Warri Wolves), Kenneth Omeruo (Chelsea FC), Joseph Yobo (Fenerbahce), Kunle Odunlami (Sunshine Stars).

Godfrey Oboabona and Kenneth Omeruo forged a formidable partnership when Nigeria emerged victorious at the 2013 AFCON. It is expected that Keshi will maintain the partnership. Oboabona has gained more experience having moved to Turkey after the tournament and was one of the best players for Caykur Rizespor last season while youngster Omerou was loaned out to Middlebrough by Jose Mourinho to gain valuable experience as a first team player in the Championship. He recently penned a new three-year deal with the London outfit, his great positioning, stamina and ability to read the movement of strikers will come handy for Nigeria in Brazil.

With 95 caps, Joseph Yobo, the captain of the national team is the most experienced and Nigeria will gain a lot from his leadership qualities. Making a switch to Norwich from Fenerbahce in January, the former Everton defender immediately played his way back into the heart of Nigerians who then pressured Coach Stephen Keshi to recall him back to the team.

Midfielders: John Mikel Obi (Chelsea), Ogenyi Onazi (SS Lazio), Ramon Azeez (Almeria), Ejike Uzoenyi (Rangers Int’l), Sunday Mba (CA Bastia), Gabriel Rueben (Beveren), Nosa Igiebor (Real Betis), Joel Obi (Internazionale), Michael Uchebo (Cercle Brugge).

Chelsea’s John Obi Mikel is the one of Stephen Keshi’s experienced players. Injury plagued him just before the 2010 World Cup in South Africa but four years on, he is set to play a pivotal role in the heart of the Nigerian midfield. He brings youth, experience, and vision. He enjoys a more advanced role in the national team than he does in Chelsea, with Keshi encouraging him to venture forward and dictate play. The UEFA Champions League, Europa League, FA Cup, Premiership, League Cup are amongst his honours for Chelsea. Summary, he is a champions with a winning mentality, and that will be key for Nigeria.

Onazi plays in the Serie A with SS Lazio. Very explosive player with a defensive mentality but anytime he goes forward, he is exciting to look. Perhaps there isn’t any player who is more skillful and creative than Internazaionale’s midfielder Joel Obi. On loan to Parma last season, the youngster has a dreadful record of injuries that plagues him just at the start of major tournaments in the past. He is fit now and Keshi rates him highly. He will be a bundle of joy to look in Brazil if he makes the final cut.

Both Sunday Mba and Ejike Uzoenyi shone like a million stars at the 2013 AFCON and 2014 CHAN respectively. The performances are responsible for their moves to clubs in France and South Africa but we’ll have to see if they can replicate such forms. Mba may likely not start for Nigeria but he is such a player you don’t want to underrate again.

Attackers: Ahmed Musa (CSKA Moscow), Shola Ameobi (Newcastle), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Emanuel Emenike (Fenerbahce), Victor Nsofor (Lokomotiv Moscow), Osaze Odemwingie (Stoke City), Michael Babatunde (Volyn), Nnamdi Oduamadi (AC Milan), Nwofor Uche (SC Heerenveen).

Emanuel Emenike is the toast of the Nigeria attack right now. His bullish style of play earned him the Golden Boot award at the last AFCON- goals that also earned Nigeria her third title. He recently repaid Fenerbache’s faith in him when his 11 goals in 27 league appearances won them the Turkish Super Lig title.

Many are buoyed by the return of Peter Odemwingie. His eye catching performance for Stoke City this season could not be ignored by Keshi despite falling out with each other in recent times. Odemwingie is stylish, quick, and experienced. He is expected to bring more sanity to the Eagles frontline. Nigerians have endured the wasteful Ahmed Musa enough. Change is needed. Another player to shine in the attach line is Chelsea’s Victor Moses. Perhaps no player in the national team comes close to him when it comes to trickery. He will earn Nigeria costless-kicks at dangerous places where it is expected that Nigeria will capitalize on. His dashes into the opponents’ 18-yard area are another of his strong points as well as his goal-scoring opportunities.

Predicted lineup:

The Group:

Iran and Bosnia are less fancied to get out of Group F compared with Nigeria and Argentina. Both are debutants and are not equipped with the required experience but they have an outside chance of upsetting the other two.

As for Argentina and Nigeria, the other two combatants in the group, there is not much they do not know about each other. Their meeting next June will be the latest installment in an exciting rivalry between the two sides, led by Lionel Messi and John Obi Mikel.

The two have faced off three times in major competitions at different age levels: the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Netherlands 2005, the gold medal match at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament Beijing 2008 and in the group phase at South Africa 2010. On all three occasions Argentina won.

Prediction:

It will be tough getting out of Group F but Nigeria will eventually get to the last eight.