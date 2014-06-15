Argentina - Bosnia Score and Text Commentary of 2014 World Cup

90+3 The referee blows for full time. Argentina have won by two goals to one.

90+1' Bosnia caught with too many men forward as Higuain plays the ball to Messi on the break but the captain can only find the side netting.

90' Three minutes have been added on for injuries and stoppages.

86' Argentina make their last change, off comes Aguero, on comes Lucas Biglia.

84' Goal for Bosnia! Lulic plays a through ball to Ibesivic and the striker puts the ball through Romero's legs. 2-1.

81' Messi feeds Aguero on the right on a 3-on-3 counter and tries to square it inside the box but Spahic manages to clear the ball for a corner.

77' Messi's ball over the top of the Bosnia defence is too high for Higuain, who flicks it over the bar.

76' A long ball finds Aguero in the centre circle and the striker manages to take his man and fashion a chance but it's way wide of the target.

73' Bosnia have now used their last sub as Medunjanin comes on for Misimovic.

70' Second change for Bosnia as Visca replaces Hajrovic.

68' Substitute for Bosnia; Stuttgart's Vedad Ibesivic enters the fray as Mujdza goes off.

66' Almost a third for Argentina as Di Maria's cross is picked up by Aguero who almost lobs it in but looked as if he was trying to play it back across goal.

65' Goal! Messi plays a beautiful one-two with Higuain, takes the ball inside before firing in off the post, his second goal in a World Cup. 2-0 Argentina.

64' Lionel Messi steps up to take a costless-kick from some thirty yards but it sails high above the goal

60' Messi intercepts the ball deep into opposition territory and again finds Aguero, who looks to play it across the face of goal but Begovic gathers.

54' Messi squares the ball to Aguero after a nice passing move from Argentina but the Manchester City man makes a hash of his effort.

53' Hajrovic cuts inside his man from the left flank but his curling effort doesn't trouble Romero.

49' Hajrovic's costless-kick from 20 yards is straight at goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

45' The second half is underway and Argentina have made two changes. Higuian replaces Rodriguez while Campagnaro makes way for Gago.

45+1' The referee blows the whistle for half time. 1-0 to Argentina.

45' The fourth official has shown that there will be one additional minute.

41' Misimovic's corner is met by Lulic and forces Romero into a great save at his near post. Nothing comes of the resulting corner.

36' Play stops momentarily as Aguero and Bicakcic clash heads, though both are able to continue.

34' Dzeko picks the ball up on the semi-circle outside the box but shoots over the bar on the turn. A pass was probably the better option.

32' Di Maria's ribona cross is headed only as far as Pablo Zabaleta, whose shot is too close to Begovic, who parries it away.

30' Messi squares the ball to Maxi Rodriguez but the former Liverpool midfielder fires over the crossbar from distance.

29' Argentina are playing patiently on the ball. La Albiceleste are happy to hold the ball and wait for space to open up in the Bosnia defence.

25' Marcos Rojo is the first player to enter the referee's book after fouling Mujdza.

20' Bosnia don't seem fazed at all by that early own goal and have been moving the ball quite nicely so far.

13' Pjanic plays a fantastic ball over the Argentina defence but Hajrovic can't control it and Sergio Romero gathers the ball.

6' An Argentine corner kick doesn't pass the first defender and Bosnia clear the ball.

3' Argentina are ahead! Messi's costless-kick isn't dealt with by the Bosnian defence and the ball bounces off of Sead Kolasinac and in. 1-0.

1' Both national anthems have been played, the sides have shaken hands and now the ball is rolling in Rio.

22:55. Both sides take to the pitch and are greeted by a sea of Argentina's sky blue

22:51. Lionel Messi warming up before the Group F match (picture via twitter)

22:46. It's less than 15 minutes until kick off at the Maracana

22:05. All eyes will be on Lionel Messi tonight after many have claimed that this could be his World Cup, comparing him to Diego Maradona in Mexico '86

21:57. Bosnia subs: Fejzic, Avdukic, Sunjic, Vranjes, Vrsajevic, Susic, Ibricic, Medunjanin, Salihovic, Hadzic, Visca, Ibesivic

21:54. Argentina subs: Orion, Andujar, Basanta, Demichelis, Fernandez, Biglia, Gago, Perez, Alvarez, Lavezzi, Palacio

21:50. Bosnia starting 11: Begovic, Besic, Bicakcic, Spahic, Kolasinac, Lulic, Mujdza, Misimovic, Pjanic, Hajrovic, Dzeko

21:48. Argentina starting 11: Romero, Zabaleta, Campagnaro, Fernandez, Garay, Rojo, Rodriguez, Mascherano, Di Maria, Messi, Aguero

21:24. Bosnia may prove to be no pushovers with stars such as Edin Dzeko, Vedad Ibesivic and Miralem Pjanic for this game Argentina - Bosnia.

21:17. Gonazlo Higuin may be left out in Argentina's starting 11 as Alejandro Sabella might opt for a 5-3-2 formation rather than 4-3-3

21:14. Tonight's match opens Group F, while Iran entertain Nigeria tomorrow evening in Curitiba

21:12. Susic: "We did not come to Brazil to be tourists; we believe in ourselves"

21:11. Bosnia coach Safet Susic has claimed that his country's World Cup debut is the best thing to happen to the country since independence

21:05. Meanwhile, Argentina defender Ezequiel Garay has spoken rather highly of tonight's opponents. "We know they've got some fine players, not least their centre-forward [Edin] Dzeko" said Garay. "But the main thing for us is to avoid being complacent and not making the mistake of thinking it's going to be easy".

21:00. Stoke City and Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic said ahead of the match: "It's certainly a huge challenge. However we're looking forward to the match"

20:54. The two sides met in a friendly in November, which finished in a 2-0 victory for the South Americans. Manchester City fan favourite Sergio Aguero netted both goals.

20:50. The match will be played at the world famous Estadio do Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, which holds 76,000 spectators

20:47. Welcome to VAVEL's live text for the opening match in Group F between Argentina - Bosnia. The match is scheduled to kick off at 23:00 BST