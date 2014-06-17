Iran 0-0 Nigeria: Stalemate in group opener

Team Melli forced reigning African Champions, Nigeria, to a drab, goalless draw Monday night at the Arena da Baixada, Curitiba. Both sides didn’t show enough zeal, enthusiasm and urgency during the game.

It wasn’t rocket science for the Africans to know that Iran was their best chance out of Group F and after failing to win a single match since France ’98 when they defeated Bulgaria 1-0, hopes were high that the new look champions under Coach Stephen Keshi would deliver. Ultimately, they didn't, much to the dismay of many.

Iran, on the other hand, tagged as “the would be” spanking boys of the group, came for a draw and will be delighted that they got one. Portuguese tactician Carlos Queiroz had dismissed suggestions in recent days that his team is negative, but they did what they do best: keep a clean sheet. Truly, much wasn’t expected from both teams. Nigeria scored fewer goals that all the other 31 countries pre-World cup, and Ian qualified at the expense of Maldives, Qatar and Lebanon.

Though Nigeria bossed possession for the entirety of the game with 63%, they were hardly convincing in the final third. Fenerbahce striker, Emmanuel Emenike led the attack for Nigeria from start to finish, but he was all brawn with no brains. World Cup debutant, John Obi Mikel was saddled with the creative responsibility but since he hardly does that at Chelsea, he was in unfamiliar territory. Ironically, he was voted man-of-the-match for the game with 92 passes completed - the most by any player who has won the same award in Brazil. Unfortunately for Nigeria, more than half of Mikel’s passes were in the Nigeria half and some were aimless long balls.

Just like Mikel, team Melli relied so much on the brilliance of Ashkan Dejagah but he too, like his Nigerian counterpart, failed so woefully. He had zero shots on target and zero goal attempts, even though he managed a 64% pass success.

The Nigerian team had an attacking intent from the start of the game but really lacked ideas in from of goal, and it even became worse as the game tired on. With Iran meeting Argentina and Nigeria facing Bosnia- Herzegovina in the second round of matches, both will definitely be gunning out for a win, even if it is a tall order.